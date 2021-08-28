‘Deplorable’ act: UNSC calls for justice

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) urged the international community to bring the perpetrators and instigators of the suicide bombing at Kabul airport to justice, in a statement released on Friday.

“The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” the statement by the 15-member council said.

“They urged all states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard,” it added.

Thursday’s attack injected further panic into the final days of a chaotic US-led evacuation, as thousands of frightened Afghans rushed to leave their country after the Taliban swept to power.

The United Nations Security Council said it “condemned in the strongest terms the deplorable attacks”.

It also “reiterated the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan to ensure the territory of Afghanistan should not be used to threaten or attack any country, and that no Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any country”.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has called for a meeting on Monday of the five permanent members of the council -- the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China.

Russia urges efforts for ‘inclusive government’

Russia called on Friday for rapid efforts to help form an inclusive interim government in Afghanistan, saying IS is trying to capitalise on chaos in the country and endangering everyone.

After talks in Italy, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said, “We see in this the additional need to speed up assistance to the Afghans, so they can form an inclusive transitional government without any further delay.”