Despite improvement in situation, minorities in Bangladesh remain worried

Dhaka: Attacks on homes, businesses, and places of worship of religious minorities across Bangladesh have come down significantly over the past week, though these communities remain worried because of sporadic incidents of violence in different parts of the country. Bangladeshi Hindus protesting against the violence that has taken place against their businesses and homes after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster (AFP Photo)

Minorities in Bangladesh, mainly Hindus, who make up eight per cent of the population of nearly 170 million, faced attacks after former premier Sheikh Hasina stepped down and fled to India on August 5 following a month-long uprising against her regime in which at least 650 people died.

Amid a power vacuum, the homes, places of worship, and businesses of religious minorities were attacked in parts of Bangladesh on August 5. Hindu temples were attacked and vandalised in Dhamrai in Dhaka, Natore, Kalapara in Patuakhali, Shariatpur, and Faridpur, while homes were attacked in Jessore, Noakhali, Meherpur, Chandpur, and Khulna. Some 40 shops owned by Hindus were vandalised in Dinajpur.

The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed office on August 8, three days after the law and order situation completely broke down and there were no police personnel to protect the people.

Ashish Kumar Sarkar, an assistant professor at Ataikula Madpur Amena Khatun Degree College in Pabna district, said, “During that time when there was no government, we were in a situation where we didn’t know whom to call if anything happened.

“But now different political parties have given us assurances. As a result, we are now somewhat reassured,” he said. “The police are on duty, and army soldiers are patrolling the streets. We have someone to call on.”

However, Sarkar said Hindus are still facing attacks at some places. He believes some Hindus were attacked because of their affiliation with Hasina’s Awami League party, while some attacks on homes and businesses were carried out for the purpose of looting.

“The law and order situation has improved to some extent, but we haven’t completely overcome our fears,” said Sarkar.

Leaders of minority communities met Yunus on August 13 and raised concerns about attacks on their homes, businesses, and temples. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Yunus to ensure the safety and security of minorities and also expressed concern about the security of Hindus during his Independence Day speech.

On Friday, Yunus dialed Modi and assured him of the security of all minorities in Bangladesh.

A Hindu businessman in Dhaka, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told HT that he felt more secure now than a week ago. Hindus are regaining confidence slowly, though they continue to have concerns because of isolated acts of violence. “But I can say there is a significant improvement even though our worries have not gone away,” the businessman said.

Every year, Hindus organise processions to celebrate Janmashtami, the festival marking the birth of Lord Krishna. This year, the festival falls on August 26. “If people feel safe, people will join in the celebratory processions. The police will have to create an environment so that people feel safe,” said the businessman.

Minority community leaders too said they continue to be worried despite a fall in reports of attacks on Hindus.

“We aren’t in a good condition, and our worries haven’t ended yet,” said Rana Dasgupta, general secretary of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad. He alleged minority members are being forced to resign from government offices and colleges and as members of local government bodies.

“The forced resignations began on Saturday and are still going on in schools, universities, and city corporations in some places,” said Dasgupta. He said between 12pm and 3.20pm on Saturday, he received five phone calls about such forced resignations. However, he declined to give details.

Members of the Christian and Buddhist minorities said they were not very worried, though several homes of Santhals were attacked in Dinajpur and Rajshahi districts and a church was vandalised in Narayanganj.

Joyanta Rozario, a drama director, said the homes of Christians in Dinajpur’s Biral area, Rajshahi’s Tanore area, and a church at Narayanganj were vandalised. “Though Bangladesh is going through political instability, I don’t think I have to be worried about it for the time being,” said Rozario.

Noted musician Bartha Barua, a Buddhist who expressed solidarity with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and organised a concert at Dhanmondi in Dhaka during the protests, said some isolated incidents were occurring, but these were the handiwork of “opportunists. ” Communal harmony in Bangladesh is “good enough,” he said, adding, “I don’t consider myself a minority, never.”