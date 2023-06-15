Devastating sextortion scam claims young life: Michigan family shares shocking incident

In a devastating incident shedding light on the dangers of online exploitation, a Michigan family is sharing their harrowing experience after their 17-year-old son, Jordan DeMay, tragically took his own life due to a sextortion scam orchestrated by a Nigerian man. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the potential perils lurking on social media platforms.

Tragic consequences of online exploitation revealed as Michigan teen takes his life in a sextortion scam by Nigerian perpetrator.(DeMay family)

According to reports from Fox News Digital, Jordan DeMay, a high school football player from Marquette Senior High School, was contacted through an Instagram account that appeared to belong to a woman named "dani.robertts." Unbeknownst to him, the account had been hacked and sold to Samuel Ogoshi, a 22-year-old Nigerian man allegedly involved in sexually exploiting young men.

Under the guise of the hacked account, Ogoshi coerced Jordan into sending explicit images of himself. In a series of disturbing messages, Ogoshi threatened to expose Jordan by sharing the images unless he paid $1,000. Fearful and vulnerable, Jordan sent $300, but the demands did not cease. Ogoshi continued to demand more money, leading to a tragic escalation of events.

Heartbreakingly, Jordan reached his breaking point, informing Ogoshi that he intended to end his own life. In a cruel response, Ogoshi callously encouraged him to do so, even making horrifying threats. Tragically, Jordan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on March 25, 2022.

The shocking incident involving Jordan's tragic demise has far-reaching consequences. It led to the apprehension of Samuel Ogoshi and his partners, Samson Ogoshi and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, hailing from Lagos, Nigeria. Their arrest is linked to a series of despicable acts, involving the sexual exploitation and extortion of more than 100 young males and teenagers throughout the United States. These individuals now face severe charges, including conspiracies related to the exploitation of minors, distribution of child pornography, and internet-based stalking.

While awaiting extradition to the United States, Samuel Ogoshi faces additional charges of sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death in relation to Jordan DeMay's case. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or a minimum of 30 years behind bars.

Jordan's grieving father, John DeMay, spoke out about the devastating loss, emphasizing the need for awareness and action. He highlighted the fact that his son was a bright student and a talented athlete, whose life was tragically cut short by the manipulative tactics employed by the perpetrators.

The FBI has noted a significant increase in cases of sextortion involving children and teenagers, urging victims to seek help and report incidents immediately. The agency revealed a concerning rise in financial extortion cases targeting minors, wherein offenders threaten to release explicit material unless victims pay or provide gift cards.

The DeMay family's tragic tale underscores the need for heightened online awareness among parents and teens. John DeMay emphasizes the importance of being informed and prepared to tackle the dangers of sextortion head-on.

What is Sextortion?

Sextortion is a crime where an individual exploits someone by using intimate images or videos to extort money or additional explicit content from them. This is done by threatening to expose the material to their loved ones.