DFL's Shivanthi Sathanandan's U-turn: From 'dismantle police' to ‘dismantle crime’ after violent carjacking

Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party official Shivanthi Sathanandan, known for her past calls to "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department, is now advocating for tougher crime laws following a traumatic carjacking incident outside her home. Sathanandan, the Second Vice Chairwoman for the DFL, shared the harrowing experience on Wednesday via Facebook, revealing the extent of her injuries. Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party official Shivanthi Sathanandan advocates for tougher crime laws after a carjacking incident.(Shivanthi Sathanandan)

Sharing her experience on Facebook, Sathanandan described the brutal attack that took place in front of her young children. She suffered a broken leg, deep head lacerations, and numerous bruises and cuts during the ordeal. "I have a broken leg, deep lacerations on my head, bruising and cuts all over my body. And I have rage," she wrote. The assailants left her bloodied and battered, prompting Sathanandan to emphasize the urgency of addressing crime on the streets.

Yesterday my children and I were violently car jacked in the driveway of our home in Minneapolis. Four very young men,... Posted by Shivanthi Sathanandan on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

"These men knew what they were doing. I have NO DOUBT they have done this before. Yet they are still on OUR STREETS. Killing mothers. Giving babies psychological trauma that a lifetime of therapy cannot ease. With no hesitation and no remorse," she declared.

Sathanandan, now a firsthand victim of crime, called for action. She pleaded for illegal guns to be removed from the streets and for a crackdown on young criminals causing chaos in the city. In a plea, she urged people to "REMEMBER ME when you are thinking about supporting letting juveniles and young people out of custody."

The Minneapolis Police Department confirmed the carjacking but has yet to make any arrests. Despite her previous calls to overhaul the police department, Sathanandan expressed gratitude for the Minneapolis PD's response to her ordeal.

Minnesota DFL Chairman Ken Martin conveyed his sorrow over the attack and called for swift justice. "My heart goes out to Shivanthi and her family, and I hope their recovery from such a horrifying experience is as swift as possible," he remarked.

