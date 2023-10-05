Diabetes drug Ozempic burns Texas professor's genitals and butt, causes skin to fall off on the toilet

Maria E. Rosas, a professor in Texas and a long-time sufferer of type 2 diabetes, penned her nightmarish experience with Ozempic, a drug widely known for its weight loss properties in Newsweek. Rosas, an MD from Mexico, hoped the once-a-week injections would simplify her medication routine. "The main reason why I started injecting Ozempic in April 2023 was because it was only a once-a-week injection, and I was tired of taking a lot of medications twice a day for so long," shared Rosas. Little did she know, her decision would lead to severe burns and excruciating pain.

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Ozempic, a semaglutide injection drug used for treating type 2 diabetes made by Novo Nordisk, is seen at a Rock Canyon Pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S. March 29, 2023. (REUTERS)

Rosas began using Ozempic in April 2023, seeking respite from her two-decade-long struggle with diabetes and the gastrointestinal side effects caused by her previous medication, metformin. Initially, her glucose levels stabilized, but soon after, she experienced excruciating pain. "I noticed a severe, burning pain in my back, shoulders, and arms," she recounted. "I had COVID before that, so I thought it was post-COVID neuropathy pain," she added.

Later, in August, an even worse burning pain affected her genital area and buttocks, leaving her with charred skin. "The burning pain in the back never disappeared. But in August, a worse burning pain in my genital area and buttocks appeared," Rosas revealed. “I noticed ‘pieces’ of skin on my toilet seat and on the tissue paper when I cleaned [my genital] area,” she added.

"I panicked because I knew that these adverse effects were not normal," Rosas said. Feeling alarmed and in immense pain, Rosas contacted her doctor, who promptly advised discontinuing Ozempic, citing the drug's less talked about side effects of rashes, itching, or hives.

Rosas didn't stop at that; she reported her situation to Ozempic's customer service and the FDA while researching online to find others facing similar issues. The side effects, as she discovered, were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern of adverse reactions.

"After 20 days, I discontinued the medication and I noticed that I started to heal," shared Rosas. "I still feel a burning sensation in my back, but it's not as bad as before." After completely discontinuing the medication, Rosas is slowly healing, but the pain lingers. "It still hurts when I have to urinate or defecate, and it often starts peeling again because of the friction," she revealed.

“Ozempic helped me but I thought I was going to die at one point, because of what was happening to my body.” Despite the drug's effectiveness in controlling her glucose levels, Rosas advises against Ozempic due to its numerous distressing side effects. “It was very good for my glucose levels,” said Rosas. “But I still don’t recommend the use of Ozempic because it has so many adverse effects that worried me and my family.”

Rosas' story sheds light on the darker side of Ozempic, a drug that, despite its touted benefits, has left numerous individuals grappling with severe complications. As investigations into its adverse effects continue, patients are being urged to exercise caution and consult healthcare providers before starting any new medication regimen.

