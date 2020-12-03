Did Canada’s pre-election politics spark Justin Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ protest in India?

world

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:48 IST

Politics ahead of possible mid-term elections in Canada in the spring of 2021 may have been the reason behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on India’s farm laws that could cause bilateral ties to reset back to the lows of 2017.

An Indian official said the remarks during a virtual event were a “setback” given that the relationship had warmed in preceding months after Trudeau returned to power in October 2019, though as the leader of a minority government.

Canada foreign ministry, Global Affairs Canada, had been in touch with India on the farm legislations, and their necessity had been conveyed over multiple conversations.

In fact, New Delhi expected the matter to be raised in Canada’s House of Commons and was prepared for foreign minister Francoise-Philippe Champagne’s response that the concerns had been made clear.

However, an official pointed out that Trudeau “escalated” the matter by raising it unprompted during a Facebook live event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The event was to be private and was closed to media, but the video was placed in the public domain, causing damage to the relationship akin to Trudeau’s appearance at a social event in Toronto in 2017, where pro-Khalistan flags and banners were waved and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the assassins of Indira Gandhi featured on floats participating in the accompanying parade.

“It was not inadvertent,” Vishnu Prakash, former Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa, said of Trudeau’s comments. He said for the Canadian PM, it was the “primacy” of the vote bank that appeared to matter “without much regard for the relationship”.

There is a possibility that Canada may be headed for snap elections next year and that could have been part of the calculation for Trudeau.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh had already made a strident statement on the farm laws and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole released a video of his party’s support for “peaceful protests”.

The latter came prior to Trudeau’s appearance at the virtual event. With all three parties competing for the Sikh vote, which is critical in ensuring a majority in the House, he may not have wanted to lose the advantage he has with the community, which has been holding protests in the suburbs of Toronto and Vancouver on the issue.

Prakash described the outcome was “political opportunism” and added, “Even if there’s competitive politics, a prime minister saying something is different from what the opposition says.”

Months of improvement in the relationship during which the two PMs have spoken and foreign ministers have been regularly in contact may now be jeopardised.

“That’s a pity as a lot of effort has gone into it in the last year and there was again hope for revival of the political relationship,” Prakash said.