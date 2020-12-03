e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Did Canada’s pre-election politics spark Justin Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ protest in India?

Did Canada’s pre-election politics spark Justin Trudeau’s remarks on the farmers’ protest in India?

“It was not inadvertent,” Vishnu Prakash, former Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa, said of Trudeau’s comments. He said for the Canadian PM, it was the “primacy” of the vote bank that appeared to matter “without much regard for the relationship”

world Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:48 IST
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Anirudh Bhattacharyya
Hindustan Times, Toronto
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. (AP)
         

Politics ahead of possible mid-term elections in Canada in the spring of 2021 may have been the reason behind Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comments on India’s farm laws that could cause bilateral ties to reset back to the lows of 2017.

An Indian official said the remarks during a virtual event were a “setback” given that the relationship had warmed in preceding months after Trudeau returned to power in October 2019, though as the leader of a minority government.

Canada foreign ministry, Global Affairs Canada, had been in touch with India on the farm legislations, and their necessity had been conveyed over multiple conversations.

In fact, New Delhi expected the matter to be raised in Canada’s House of Commons and was prepared for foreign minister Francoise-Philippe Champagne’s response that the concerns had been made clear.

However, an official pointed out that Trudeau “escalated” the matter by raising it unprompted during a Facebook live event to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

The event was to be private and was closed to media, but the video was placed in the public domain, causing damage to the relationship akin to Trudeau’s appearance at a social event in Toronto in 2017, where pro-Khalistan flags and banners were waved and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and the assassins of Indira Gandhi featured on floats participating in the accompanying parade.

“It was not inadvertent,” Vishnu Prakash, former Indian High Commissioner to Ottawa, said of Trudeau’s comments. He said for the Canadian PM, it was the “primacy” of the vote bank that appeared to matter “without much regard for the relationship”.

There is a possibility that Canada may be headed for snap elections next year and that could have been part of the calculation for Trudeau.

New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh had already made a strident statement on the farm laws and Conservative leader Erin O’Toole released a video of his party’s support for “peaceful protests”.

The latter came prior to Trudeau’s appearance at the virtual event. With all three parties competing for the Sikh vote, which is critical in ensuring a majority in the House, he may not have wanted to lose the advantage he has with the community, which has been holding protests in the suburbs of Toronto and Vancouver on the issue.

Prakash described the outcome was “political opportunism” and added, “Even if there’s competitive politics, a prime minister saying something is different from what the opposition says.”

Months of improvement in the relationship during which the two PMs have spoken and foreign ministers have been regularly in contact may now be jeopardised.

“That’s a pity as a lot of effort has gone into it in the last year and there was again hope for revival of the political relationship,” Prakash said.

tags
top news
Punjab CM meets home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Punjab CM meets home minister Amit Shah over farmers’ stir
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
Will launch political party in January, tweets Rajinikanth; says announcement on Dec 31
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
‘What does PM stand by’: Rahul Gandhi on Centre’s stand on Covid-19 vaccine
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Former Haryana chief minister Chautala tests Covid-19 positive
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
Ahead of talks with govt, farmers block Ghaziabad-Delhi side of NH-9
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati dies at 97, Delhi CM pays tribute
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In