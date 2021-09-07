Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Did China get invited for inauguration?

China, which has kept its embassy open in Kabul along with Pakistan and Russia, is awaiting the formal announcement of a government by the Taliban before deciding on recognising it.
Agencies | , Beijing/kabul
PUBLISHED ON SEP 07, 2021 03:20 AM IST
“I have no information to offer at this moment,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin when asked about reports that claim Afghanistan’s new rulers have invited China to participate in a government formation ceremony.(AP)

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday did not respond to media reports claiming that the Taliban regime has invited China along with Pakistan, Russia, Turkey, Iran and Qatar to attend the new government’s formation ceremony in Afghanistan.

Asked about reports that claim Afghanistan’s new rulers have invited China to participate in a government formation ceremony, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “I have no information to offer at this moment.” He reiterated that China supports “Afghanistan forming an open, inclusive, broad-based government”.

UK probing allegations of suicides among veterans

Britain is investigating whether or not some veterans from the Afghan war have taken their own lives because they were devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, British officials said on Monday. Earlier, James Heappey, a junior defence minister, had told Sky News that some soldiers had taken their own lives in the past week, later rowing back over his remark.

Topics
china afghanistan taliban
