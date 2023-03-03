Did China interfere in Canadian elections? Beijing's response

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Mar 03, 2023 06:04 AM IST

China-Canada Election Interference: China's foreign minister Qin said the alleged interference was "completely false and nonsensical", and that China firmly opposes it.

China-Canada Election Interference: A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang refuted allegations that Chinese embassies and consulates in Canada were trying to interfere in Canadian elections, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Qin said the alleged interference was "completely false and nonsensical", and that China firmly opposes it.

"The Canadian side should take practical measures to ensure the normal performance of duties of Chinese diplomatic missions in Canada, and prevent rumours and speculation from interfering with the relations between both countries," it said.

