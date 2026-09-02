Did Iranian leader Nemat Elhami die on live TV while criticizing US? Viral video fact checked

As the United States launched fresh strikes on Iran over the Strait of Hormuz deadlock, a video of the purported death of an Iranian leader live on TV has gone viral on American social media. But the reality of the video is not as straightforward as the viral posts claim.

Pedestrians walk past a wall mural of Iran's slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along a street in downtown of Tehran on August 31. (AFP)

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The video seems to have originated on Sunday, August 30. It claims to show the purported death of Nemat Elhami live on stage during a rally on Saturday (August 29). The video was picked up by Iran's opposition news channel, Tousi TV. Iran International, a London-based outlet for Iranian news, also carried the news, citing Tousi.

Is The Video Real? What We Know

Crucially, none of the Iranian state media reported the death of the former parliamentarian from Iran's northwestern province. Nonetheless, the video has gone viral, with the claim that Nemat Elhami was allegedly criticizing the US while he suffered the cardiac arrest.

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{{^usCountry}} The video is massively viral. Following Tuesday's US strikes that CENTCOM announced, it found renewed circulation along with the claim that the death happened during the US strikes earlier Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video is massively viral. Following Tuesday's US strikes that CENTCOM announced, it found renewed circulation along with the claim that the death happened during the US strikes earlier Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the claims are misleading. No independent news outlet other than Tousi TV and Iran International confirmed the death, even as the video remains viral. There is also no evidence to suggest that the Iranian leader was criticizing the US in his speech when he suffered the heart attack. Additionally, the video surfaced more than 36 hours before the US struck the Bandar Abbas region.

Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the viral clip.

Here's the clip:

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Explosions heard near Iran's Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island after US military says IRGC targets struck | 5 points

Who Is Nemat Elhami?

The reports identify Nemat Elhami as a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War who was serving in the IRGC. He is reportedly also a registered candidate for Bileh Savar City Council in northwestern Iran, reports added.

What To Know About US Strikes On Iran

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday afternoon that they are launched strikes on Iranian targets around the Strait of Hormuz. The strikes came after two oil tankers were attacked at the Strait.

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Trump, writing about the strikes, called it "justified" over Iran's skirmishes in the Strait of Hormuz. He also threatened strikes at "a much harder and higher level” if Iran retaliates.