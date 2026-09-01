Explosions heard near Iran's Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island after US military says IRGC targets struck | 5 points

The US military on Tuesday hit targets related to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, even as Iranian state television reported explosions in the country's south. A report had suggested that Trump was mulling strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. (REUTERS)

Iran's state television said multiple blasts were heard in the east of Bandar Abbas and around Qeshm Island, adding that “no incidents or damage have been reported” yet in the southern Hormozgan Province, AFP reported.

This came a day after a report suggested that US President Donald Trump was mulling limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz. Following the strikes on Tuesday, Trump warned Iran against retaliating, threatening “much harder” action if they do.

“If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump said.

US CENTCOM says striking IRGC targets The US Central Command, in a post on X, said American forces began striking targets in Iran at 12 pm ET.

“The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region,” the CENTCOM said.

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Report indicated Trump was weighing limited strikes on Iran An Axios report had on Monday suggested that Trump and his senior aides were considering waging limited strikes in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent Iran from reconstituting its radar and missile capabilities to attack ships. The plan had been developed over the past week by the US CENTCOM, with the support of defense secretary Pete Hegseth.

“The President retains all options at his disposal. The Iranians want to make a deal, but they are always a day late and a dollar short,” Axios cited a US official as saying.