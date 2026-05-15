‘Did it as a favor to Pakistan’: Trump on US-Iran ceasefire talks in Islamabad

United States President Donald Trump on Friday spoke about the ceasefire between US and Iran, saying he was not really “in favour of it” and had agreed “at the request” of other countries.

Trump also ruled out any further bombing of Iran. (AP)

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Trump, onboard the Air Force One, said America had agreed to the ceasefire “as a favour” to Pakistan, while praising Field Marshal Asim Munir and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“We really did the ceasefire at the request of other nations. I wouldn't have really been in favor of it, but we did it as a favor to Pakistan — terrific people, the field marshal and the prime minister,” the US President said.

Trump also ruled out any further bombing of Iran. The US-Israel attacked Iran on February 28, following which Tehran also carried out retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations and effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Both US and Iran agreed to a temporary truce last month, but have still not been able to come to a permanent agreement to end the conflict.

‘They came with a terrible secret’: Trump claims Iran can't retrieve nuclear fuel

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump further claimed that Iran's nuclear facilities were damaged, adding that Tehran was not in any position to retrieve the nuclear fuel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Trump further claimed that Iran's nuclear facilities were damaged, adding that Tehran was not in any position to retrieve the nuclear fuel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They came up with a terrible secret. They said that they can't remove it because they don't have the technology to remove it. They don't have the time and the practice,” Trump said in response to questions on Iran, PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They came up with a terrible secret. They said that they can't remove it because they don't have the technology to remove it. They don't have the time and the practice,” Trump said in response to questions on Iran, PTI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The US President reiterated his resolve to not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, and to make them give up their nuclear enrichment programme. Trump had, earlier today, said that Chinese leader Xi also agreed to and “felt strongly” about Iran not having any nuclear weapons. Iran FM Araghchi flags lack of trust in America {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President reiterated his resolve to not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, and to make them give up their nuclear enrichment programme. Trump had, earlier today, said that Chinese leader Xi also agreed to and “felt strongly” about Iran not having any nuclear weapons. Iran FM Araghchi flags lack of trust in America {{/usCountry}}

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Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi has, however, flagged a lack of trust in America as the reason that negotiations were stalling. He said that Tehran has “no trust” in Washington and is only interested in talks if the US is serious.

“Iran has every reason not to trust US while Americans have every reason to trust us,” Araghchi said. He further said that while the mediation process by Pakistan had not failed, it was facing difficulties.

While talking to reporters during his visit to New Delhi for the BRICS foreign ministers' summit, Araghchi said that contradictory messages from the Americans had made Iran reluctant regarding the real intentions of the US.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arya Mishra ...Read More Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers. Read Less

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