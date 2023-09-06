Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Did Joe Biden abruptly walk out of the Medal of Honor ceremony, even before the closing benediction? Video shows

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Sep 06, 2023 05:56 AM IST

President Joe Biden was criticized for leaving the Medal of Honor ceremony early, accused of disrespecting recipients and families.

President Joe Biden may have disrespected the Medal of Honor recipients and their families by leaving the ceremony early, even before the closing prayer.

President Joe Biden departs after awarding the Medal of Honor to Capt. Larry Taylor, an Army pilot from the Vietnam War who risked his life to rescue a reconnaissance team that was about to be overrun by the enemy, during a ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)(AP)

On Tuesday, Biden awarded the nation’s highest military honor to former Army Capt. Larry L. Taylor, a helicopter pilot who saved four of his comrades in a daring rescue mission during the Vietnam War.

Some conservative commentators and social media users claimed that the US President did not stay for the entire ceremony and abruptly walked out while the chaplain delivered the benediction.

One of them was Rogan O’Handley, a pro-Trump activist named DC Draino on Twitter. He posted a video clip of Biden leaving the stage with the caption, "He just walked out on a Medal of Honor ceremony, the highest honor for a soldier. He is a disgrace."

{This is a developing story. Please follow for more updates.}

