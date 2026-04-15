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Diplomatic rift between Italy and Israel grows after L'Espresso magazine cover renews tensions

The cover image of the Italian magazine, dated April 10, shows an armed Israeli settler filming a Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 02:23 pm IST
By Danita Yadav
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Amid the growing rift between Italy and Israel, a magazine cover has surfaced online, sparking wider diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

The cover image of the Italian magazine, dated April 10, 2026, shows an armed Israeli settler filming a Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank.(L'Espresso/X)

Days before Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced the suspension of the defence agreement with Israel, weekly magazine L'Espresso upset Tel Aviv over its cover image.

The cover image of the Italian magazine, dated April 10, 2026, shows an armed Israeli settler filming a Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The cover image of the Italian magazine, dated April 10, 2026, shows an armed Israeli settler filming a Palestinian woman during a raid in the occupied West Bank.

The issue titled 'L'Abuso' (The Abuse), the magazine contrasted the grin of the Israeli man with a "ained Arab girl", further reflecting the human cost due to Israel's military operations in the region.

Israel slams 'manipulative use' of image

Israeli ambassador to Italy Jonathan Peled took to X, slamming the magazine for sharing the image.

"We strongly condemn the manipulative use of the recent cover of L’Espresso. The image distorts the complex reality with which Israel must coexist, promoting stereotypes and hatred. Responsible journalism must be balanced and fair," the Israeli envoy wrote on X.

Responding to other messages on the social media platform, the Israeli official further alleged that the image was generated by artificial intelligence, which is false.

The cover photo in L'Espresso is a real photograph taken by Italian photojournalist Pietro Masturzo near Hebron during the October 2025 olive harvest.

Diplomatic rift grows

Days after this cover was condemned by Israeli officials, Italy served another blow to the state by suspending its defence agreement over Israeli's ongoing military operations in Lebanon.

Italian PM Meloni and her right-wing government, which has been one of the closest allies for Israel in Europe, have criticized actions in Lebanon, which has killed over 1,500 people and displaced nearly a million.

"When there are things we don't agree with, we act accordingly. In light of the current situation, the government has decided to suspend the automatic renewal of the defence agreement with Israel," Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of a wine fair in Verona, northern Italy.

However, Israel downplayed the announcement and stated that the country never had a security agreement with Italy.

The Israel-Italy deal was signed in 2003 under the Silvio Berlusconi government. The memorandum entered into force in 2006 and was subject to automatic renewals every five years, unless one of the parties withdrew.

Earlier in April, Italy also summoned the Israeli ambassador after shots were fired a an Italian convoy in a UN mission in Lebanon.

"It is completely unacceptable that personnel operating under the U.N. flag should be put at risk by irresponsible actions such as today's, which are in clear violation of U.N. Resolution 1701," said Meloni separately on the incident.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

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