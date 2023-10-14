Disturbing video: Hamas terrorist shot at toilets to ensure no survivors at Israel music fest

A viral video shows a Hamas gunman shooting at toilet stalls at the Tribe of Nova Music Festival near the Gaza border on October 7, putting on display the group's intent to leave no survivors. The chilling video shows the gunman putting bullets through the plastic doors of the toilets methodically, firing one round each. They later move on, without checking if the toilets were occupied or whether the occupants lived or died. A screengrab of the video of the incident shared on X by IDF.(File)

The video was shared by the Israel Defence Force (IDF).

"Hamas terrorists indiscriminately shoot at bathrooms during the Nova Music Festival. This just shows you that Hamas does not care who—they just kill," it wrote on X.

At least 260 revelers were killed at the festival.

The Hamas terrorists fired nine shots at the stalls amid sound of loud bursts of gunfire at a distance.

More than 1300 people, including foreigners, were killed in Israel after Hamas terrorists barged into the country and targeted civilians.

Nearly 1,900 Gazans -- again most of them civilians and including over 610 children -- have been killed in retaliatory air strikes, authorities in Gaza said, according to AP.

On Saturday, Israel said it had killed the head of Hamas's Air Force, Murad Abu Murad, in an overnight airstrike.

"Fighter jets of the Air Force attacked the operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas, from where the organization's aerial activities were managed. During the attack, Murad Abu Murad, the head of the air formation in Gaza City who took a large part and directed terrorists in the murderous attack on Saturday, was killed," the air force tweeted.

The Israeli Air Force said it had killed a group of terrorists attempting to infiltrate into Israel from Lebanon.

Israel had asked lakhs of Palestinian civilians to move south.

"We have seen a significant movement of the Palestinian civilians towards the south...we have seen people listening to our warning, understanding that they doing the clever thing, moving out of the dangerous area, and the right thing for their family...," Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricus said on Saturday.

With inputs from AP