Doctor identifies 2 new Omicron symptoms, says even vaccinated have some

As the relatively news strain of coronavirus, Omicron, spreads across the world, more and more researchers are trying to decode its constituents to understand the strain and its effects on people better. Now, a researcher in the United Kingdom, one of the worst affected countries, has identified two new symptoms which are usually not associated with coronavirus.

These are nausea and loss of appetite, according to Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London.

He said that some symptoms are present in those who have received Covid-19 vaccines, or even the booster shot.

“Quite a few of them had nausea, slight temperature, sore throats and headaches" he told express.co.uk.

According to Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States, some of the common symptoms associated with Omicron are cough, fatigue, congestion and runny nose.

Last week, Dr Bruce Patterson, who works for single cell diagnostic company IncellDx, claimed that he has not seen as much of a loss of taste and smell compared to the previous variants. Dr Patterson said that Omicron looked similar to a virus called parainfluenza.

Another doctor later revealed a “telltale sign” caused by the Omicron variants – really bad night sweats. “The sweats which are kind of drenching night sweats where you might have to get up and change your clothes,” The Sun reported Dr Amir Khan, a physician with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) as saying.

The Omicron variant emerged in South Africa on November 24, and has since then spread to more than 100 countries. It has led to surge in Covid-19 infection in many regions and countries of the world, especially the United States and the UK.

In both the countries, Omicron is now the dominant variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, replacing Delta. In the UK, daily Covid-19 cases climbed to 183,037 on Wednesday, setting a new record in the daily tally.

In most of the Europe, the situation is deteriorating due to the spread of Omicron, with healthcare systems “on the verge of collapse”.