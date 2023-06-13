Documents leak serious, could cost US lives, ex-Donald Trump official flays him

Former Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assistant secretary for counterterrorism Elizabeth Neumann warned about the consequences of mishandling classified documents by Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event.(AP)

"I found the indictment to be a really vivid picture for the American public of what the national security community dealt with for four years when he was president," Neumann, who served during the Trump administration, said after Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury for the way in which he handled hundreds of classified documents that were seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago estate last August. The federal grand jury indicted the former US president on a total of 37 counts, making him the first former president to face federal criminal charges in US history.

"He had a blatant disregard. Just didn't care to follow the rules," she said of Donald Trump's actions when she served during his administration, adding, "If you're a foreign intelligence agency, you know that Mar-a-Lago is a great target and you're probably trying to figure out what may be there. Hopefully we're finding out what might have been leaked, but this causes people to die. This is a very serious top secret [and] special access program. When they fall into the wrong hands, people die and the United States' security is deeply compromised.”

The indictment revealed various locations where Donald Trump kept the documents, including a bathroom, a ballroom, his bedroom, and in an office space.

