Does US govt possess alien vehicles? 5 shocking UFO claims US Cong discussed

Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) are usually associated with conspiracy theorists. Despite various esteemed figures supporting the claims of their existence, the matter has always been approached with a deep-rooted sense of scepticism.

The topic turned mainstream after the Congress agreed to hear matter with representatives from both Democratic Party and Republican Party coming together to support the view. The US Congress held its first-ever hearing on UFOs on July 26. Three retired US military officers informed the House Oversight Committee, that they had witnessed “unexplained anomalous phenomena” (UAPs). The House Oversight Committee is the security sub-committee of the House of Representatives’ main investigative body.

Increasingly, the obsession with UAPs was heightening causing Democrats and Republicans to unite. They demanded greater transparency and details regarding what has been witnessed, detected, and found over the years. Tim Burchett, the committee’s joint leader, describes it discreetly as the “biggest cover-up in history”.

Two years ago, a Pentagon report revealed 144 official sightings of UAPs had been reported between 2004 and 2021. Around 80 of these were also picked up by monitoring equipment. No further information on these encounters was provided.

Last month, retired intelligence official David Grusch alleged that information about UAPs was being withheld from Congress. This gave rise to the congressional hearing where allegations of varying credibility were made. Continue reading for some of the most fascinating claims.

The white ‘Tic Tac’

Ex-US Navy fighter pilot Commander David Fravor explained the details of an incident he witnessed from his cockpit. He saw a cylindrical, wingless white object “moving very abruptly over the white water, like a ping-pong ball” above the Pacific Ocean. As they tried to approach the ‘Tic Tac’, it accelerated and was detected 60 miles away less than a minute later. In 2017, footage of this incident, filmed by Cdr Fravor, was leaked and confirmed genuine three years later.

“I think what we experienced was, like I said, well beyond the material science and the capabilities that we had at the time, that we have currently or that we’re going to have in the next 10 to 20 years,” he told the hearing.

Hurricane-defying Objects

Another retired Navy fighter pilot, Lieutenant Ryan Graves testified that he, along with fellow airmen, witnessed a UAP remain standstill in the midst of hurricane-strength winds. Afterwards, it accelerated at a supersonic speed that seemingly defied the limits of technology.

“These objects were staying completely stationary in category-four hurricane winds,” he said. “The same objects would then accelerate to supersonic speeds – 1.1, 1.2 mach – and do so in very erratic and quick behaviours that we don’t have an explanation for.”

Dark Cubes Sighted Worldwide

Furthermore, Lt Graves claimed that UAPs had been detected by the Navy servicemen stationed across the world. These UAPs were described as “dark grey or black cubes inside a clear sphere” where “the apex or tips of the cube were touching the inside of the sphere”.

He also claimed to have observed one himself over the Atlantic during a posting at Virginia Beach in 2018. Lt Graves said that there was “no official acknowledgement of the incident” despite his squadron reporting it.

Scientific Secrets Harvested at Crash Sites

Major Grusch, formerly of the US Air Force’s UAP intelligence task force, that a secret official programme has been retrieving UAPs from crash sites for decades and harvesting their technological secrets.

“I was informed in the course of my official duties of a multi-decade UAP crash retrieval and reverse engineering program to which I was denied access,” he said.

However, he declined to give any further details and a Pentagon spokesperson denied the claim.

Alien Remains Found

In a startling claim, Major Grusch said the US government has found “non-human biologics” at crash sites. However, he said that he had not seen any himself and gave no further information.

