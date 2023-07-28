Blink-182 fans elated as Tom DeLonge’s dedication to search for UFOs is recognised during historic hearing

Tom DeLonge’s dedication to the search for UFOs has been recognised on a national level, leaving Blink-182 fans elated. The United States House of Representatives heard testimony regarding UFOs. Several witnesses testified regarding UAPs. The hearing was held by the House's Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs. Tom DeLonge’s dedication to the search for UFOs has been recognised on a national level (tomdelonge/Instagram)

The US government on Wednesday, July 26, heard from a former military intelligence officer-turned-whistleblower claiming the the existence of anomalous phenomena (UAPs), or UFOs, have been hidden from the government. David Grusch accused the executive branch agencies of covering up the existence of UAPs. Former Navy commander David Fravor also claimed he saw an object flying across the sky during a 2004 training mission. He also claimed former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo resigned from running the agency’s secretive UFO/UAP programme in 2017 in “protest”.

“I was made aware that Luis had left the Pentagon in protest and joined forces with Tom DeLonge ... and others to form To The Stars Academy, an organisation that pressed the issue with leading industry experts and US governmental officials,” David said.

They reportedly teamed up with journalists from New York Times to publish articles in 2017 that “removed the stigma around the topic of UFOs,” David said. “Those articles opened the door for the government and public that cannot be closed. It has led to an interest from our elected officials who are not focused on little green men, but figuring out where these crafts are, where they’re from, the technology they possess [and] how they operate,” he said.

Tom DeLonge applauded

‘To The Stars' released three declassified videos back in 2017, which comprised clips of what they said were UFOs captured by Navy pilots. The military admitted that footage was legitimate two years later, eventually going on to partner with the company to study alien alloys.

After David’s testimony, the clip where he name-dropped Tom surfaced on social media. Several Blink-182 fans appreciated Tom. Tom has always believed in aliens and UFOs. Band member Travis Barker once said Tom was extremely passionate about the subject and would even look for UFOs outside the tour bus window.

Tom said in an earlier interview with The Independent, "Everything that is happening right now is 100 per cent because of To The Stars. I mean, I’ve known this, and my guys know this ... we really feel, in our company, we’ve really changed the course of the world.”

“nothing like a Tom DeLonge name drop during the UAP/UFO hearing,” one user commented on X (previously known as Twitter). “Said it before and will again. It's truly awesome that our government was forced to admit the existence of UFOs by the dude who wrote "Dysentery Gary",” one user said, while another wrote, “I’m happy for Tom. He deserved that and has taken way too much trash.”

