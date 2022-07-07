'Doing my best': Elon Musk on ‘collapsing birth rate’ amid twins report
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk once expressed concerns about the falling birth rate and said he was doing his best to help the underpopulation crisis.
"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," Musk tweeted.
"Mark my words, they are sadly true," he said in another tweet.
The Billionaire tech entrepreneur made the comment after a report by Business Insider that Musk quietly welcomed twins in November with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink.
The babies' mother, 36-year-old Canadian Shivon Zilis, has worked at multiple of his other companies, including OpenAI and electric car manufacturer Tesla, Insider said.
She and Musk, who became the richest person in the world last year, in April filed a petition with a Texas court for the children to "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name," Insider reported, referring to court documents obtained by the publication.
The petition was granted in May, the site said.
Last month, Musk spoke about the issue of population collapse and joked that he was doing his part in solving the issue while registering his concern about the falling birth rates in the US.
In May, Musk had shared statistics regarding the total fertility rate (TFR) of the United States. TFR refers to the number of children a woman will have. The graph highlighted a steep decline in the rate over the decades, to a point where it is below the “replacement level.”
Musk's babies, whom Insider report were born in November, arrived just weeks before the CEO, 51, and music artiste Grimes had their second child via surrogate.
They welcomed a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk - although the parents will mostly call her Y.
In total, Musk has fathered 10 children, one of whom died shortly after birth.
Last month, one of his children who recently turned 18 filed a petition in a California court to change her name and gender identity to female.
She cited "the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form" as one of the reasons for the name change, according to the court document.
The chief of Tesla and SpaceX, Musk early this year launched a now-stalled $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, with Insider reporting that Zilis's name has come up as an option for who might eventually run the social media giant.
Tesla, which has relocated to Texas from California, has faced a series of lawsuits alleging discrimination and harassment against Black workers as well as sexual harassment.
And in May, the South African-born Musk himself denied allegations that he groped and exposed himself to a flight attendant six years ago, with news outlet Insider reporting SpaceX paid a woman $250,000 in 2018 to settle a misconduct claim against him.
-
WHO issues snapshot of monkeypox cases
The World Health Organization issued its first situation report on the spread of monkeypox on Thursday, detailing the typical profile of those affected by the outbreak so far. From January 1 to July 4, 6,027 laboratory-confirmed cases of monkeypox and three deaths have been reported to the WHO from 59 countries. Some 82 percent of the cases are in Europe and 15 percent are in the Americas.
-
Ukraine thanks Boris Johnson for supporting nation in ‘hardest times’
“To be a leader, to call Russia an evil and to take responsibility in the hardest times. To be a leader - to be the first to arrive in Kyiv, despite missile attacks. Thanks Boris Johnson for realising the threat of RF (Russian Federation) monster and always being at the forefront of supporting Ukraine,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, aide of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in a video on Twitter on Thursday.
-
British Conservative leaders who were toppled by their party
Duncan Smith, one of a cabal of right-wing eurosceptics dubbed "bastards" by Major, won the Conservative leadership in 2001, replacing William Hague after the party suffered another election defeat to Labour. He lost a confidence vote, becoming the first Tory leader not to fight a general election since Neville Chamberlain, who was accused of appeasing Adolf Hitler in the late 1930s.
-
Johnson resigns as conservative party leader. Read full text of his speech here
Boris Johnson said on Thursday that he would resign as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Because if I have one insight into human beings, it is that genius and talent and enthusiasm and imagination are evenly distributed throughout the population but opportunity is not. And that's why we must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential in every part of the United Kingdom.
-
Boris Johnson quits as UK PM, says 'Immensely proud...' | Top quotes
"In the last few days, I tried persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we're delivering so much and we have such a vast mandate and when we're actually only a handful of votes behind in the polls even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging," Boris Johnson said during his address.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics