Elon Musk now father of 9, had twins last year with his company executive: Report
Tesla chief Elon Musk is now believed to be the father of nine children as a Business Insider report has now claimed that Musk had twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Elon Musk's Neuralink, a brain-chip startup. According to the report, Elon and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name. It is from this petition that the news of the twins spread. The petition was approved in May, the report said.
A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on May 11 after the name change petition from Musk and Zilis made on April 25 this year, the report claimed.
Who is Shivon Zilis?
Shivon Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Elon Musk. She has been working in the company since May 2017, the same month she was named a project director in artificial intelligence at Tesla where she worked until 2019. She also serves as a board member at artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk, according to her profile on LinkedIn. Zilis has recently been floated as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal acquisition, reports said. Zilis was born in Canada and studied economics and philosophy at Yale before working at IBM and later at Bloomberg Beta. She has been listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in and LinkedIn’s 35 Under 35.
How many children does Elon Musk have?
Taking the twins, the total count of Elon Musk's children now reaches nine. Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes, and the other five kids with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson. Musk and Grime who were 'semi-separated' welcomed their second child via surrogate in December.
According to reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Elon Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy. The Tesla CEO has always been vocal about his concerns over an overall decline in population.
Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter recently moved the court to legally change her name to dissociate herself from Musk. She also changed her gender recognition from male to female after turning 18.
UK PM Boris Johnson fires ally and digs in despite calls to quit
Britain's scandal-hit Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempted a rearguard offensive late Wednesday against a cabinet and Conservative party revolt, firing a top ally and vowing to "fight on" despite dozens of his ministers resigning. The dismissal from the cabinet of "levelling up" secretary Michael Gove -- Johnson's right-hand-man in Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum campaign -- dramatically showed that the Conservative leader was not going to bow out without a fight.
In parting blow, Javid attacks PM’s leadership style
Former British minister Sajid Javid delivered a withering attack on Boris Johnson's leadership on Wednesday, telling him and his fellow lawmakers in their ruling Conservative Party that it was time for the prime minister to resign. Javid stepped down as health minister on Tuesday, the first of a flurry of resignations of ministers who said they had lost confidence in Johnson and that he was not fit to govern.
US July 4 parade shooting suspect contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
The man charged with killing seven people at an Independence Day parade confessed to police that he unleashed a hail of bullets from a rooftop in suburban Chicago and then fled to the Madison, Wisconsin, area, where he contemplated shooting up an event there, authorities said Wednesday. The parade shooting left another American community reeling — this time affluent Highland Park, home to about 30,000 people near the Lake Michigan shore.
Stan Swamy death: US Congressman asks India to set up independent investigation
On the first anniversary of the death of Father Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest accused in the Bhima Koregaon/Elgar Parishad case who died in custody, a United States (US) Congressman has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives commemorating Swamy's life and demanding that the Government of India set up an independent investigation into his “arrest, incarceration and death”. India has, in the past, rejected international criticism around Swamy's arrest.
‘I will not resign,’ says UK PM Boris Johnson | List of Tory MPs who quit govt
Amid a string of resignations, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday told a parliamentary committee that he was not going to resign, and that an election is 'the last thing the country needs'. Senior ministers of Johnson's government were reportedly geared up to ask Johnson to quit as prime minister, British media said, over the latest developments. Were Johnson to go, the process to replace him may take a couple of months.
