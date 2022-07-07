Elon Musk now father of 9, had twins last year with his company executive: Report

Tesla chief Elon Musk is now believed to be the father of nine children as a Business Insider report has now claimed that Musk had twins in November 2021 with Shivon Zilis, a top executive at Elon Musk's Neuralink, a brain-chip startup. According to the report, Elon and Zilis filed a petition in April to change the name of the twins to "have their father's last name" and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name. It is from this petition that the news of the twins spread. The petition was approved in May, the report said.

A court docket summary on the Westlaw legal research service showed a judge signed an "Order Changing the Names Of Multiple Children" on May 11 after the name change petition from Musk and Zilis made on April 25 this year, the report claimed.

Who is Shivon Zilis?

Shivon Zilis is the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Elon Musk. She has been working in the company since May 2017, the same month she was named a project director in artificial intelligence at Tesla where she worked until 2019. She also serves as a board member at artificial intelligence research firm OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk, according to her profile on LinkedIn. Zilis has recently been floated as one of the people Musk could tap to run Twitter Inc after his $44 billion deal acquisition, reports said. Zilis was born in Canada and studied economics and philosophy at Yale before working at IBM and later at Bloomberg Beta. She has been listed on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 in and LinkedIn’s 35 Under 35.

How many children does Elon Musk have?

Taking the twins, the total count of Elon Musk's children now reaches nine. Musk shares two children with Canadian singer Grimes, and the other five kids with his ex-wife Canadian author Justine Wilson. Musk and Grime who were 'semi-separated' welcomed their second child via surrogate in December.

According to reports, the twins were born a few weeks before Elon Musk and Grimes had their second child via surrogacy. The Tesla CEO has always been vocal about his concerns over an overall decline in population.

Elon Musk's 18-year-old daughter recently moved the court to legally change her name to dissociate herself from Musk. She also changed her gender recognition from male to female after turning 18.

