Dominican Republic fire videos: Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort engulfed in fire as guests flee to the beach - watch

A massive fire tore through the luxury beachfront resort Viva Dominicus Bayahibe in the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Dramatic videos from the Dominican Republic showed towering flames and thick black smoke consuming parts of the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort.(X | @GojkoEEA)

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Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort is located on the Bayahibe-La Romana coast in the eastern Dominican Republic. Videos circulating online showed flames racing through thatched-roof structures as frightened tourists gathered on the beach.

According to eyewitness accounts shared by The Sun, the blaze spread rapidly and appeared to overwhelm the initial firefighting response. The witness said the scale of the fire exceeded available equipment and required additional support units to bring it under control.

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{{^usCountry}} Footage showed towering flames engulfing sections of the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort while thick black smoke billowed into the sky above the popular Caribbean tourist destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Footage showed towering flames engulfing sections of the Viva Dominicus Bayahibe resort while thick black smoke billowed into the sky above the popular Caribbean tourist destination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One video shows terrified onlookers and guests escaping the scene as the fire spreads. In another video, scores of vacationers can be seen standing waist-deep in the water as the fire rages in the distance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One video shows terrified onlookers and guests escaping the scene as the fire spreads. In another video, scores of vacationers can be seen standing waist-deep in the water as the fire rages in the distance. {{/usCountry}}

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As the fire quickly spread, emergency personnel raced to the site. According to the authorities, they are currently working nonstop to contain the fire.

Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire. Authorities are expected to conduct a formal investigation once the affected areas are declared safe and emergency operations conclude.

ABC News reported that at least 15 firefighting units are battling the blaze at the resort.

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At least one person is dead

Hotel staff moved quickly to evacuate guests from affected areas and escort them to designated safe zones, including nearby beach areas. Videos showed dozens of holidaymakers watching the blaze from the shoreline as emergency responders worked to contain the flames.

However, the Dominican Republic Foreign Ministry told ABC News that the fire claimed the life of a 46-year-old female Italian tourist.

Officials have not confirmed the total number of injuries or whether any guests or workers were trapped during the incident.

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The beachfront complex sits along one of the Dominican Republic's most visited tourism corridors. The property is run in collaboration with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and is located between Santo Domingo and Punta Cana.

According to its website, the resort is an "all-inclusive paradise" where "the sun and moon set the stage for nonstop fun," making it a popular travel destination for Americans.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shirin Gupta ...Read More Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature. Read Less

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