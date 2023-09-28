Donald Trump adviser calls GOP debate 'a joke,' former president skips the event

The second Republican debate of the 2024 election cycle has kicked off at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California. Former president Donald Trump is not on the stage at the debate. He is in Michigan instead, speakingat an auto parts manufacturing plant owned by Drake Enterprises.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses auto workers as he skips the second GOP debate, in Clinton Township, Michigan, U.S., September 27, 2023 (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS)

Members of the Donald Trump campaign have dismissed the Republican primary debates, hinting that Donald is above all of this. Trump campaign senior adviser Chris LaCivita told CNN that the debate, being held on Wednesday, September 27, is "a joke.” He added that so far it has amounted to "an interview to be the 'designated' survivor."

Chris is representing Donald in the spin room, along with other surrogates. After Ron DeSantis attacked Donald for being "completely missing in action,” other Donald allies took jabs at the Florida Gov.

In a recent post on X, Chris wrote, ““Tonight’s GOP debate was as boring and inconsequential as the first debate, and nothing that was said will change the dynamics of the primary contest being dominated by President Trump. The RNC should immediately put an end to any further primary debates so we can train our fire on Crooked Joe Biden and quit wasting time and money that could be going to evicting Biden from the White House.”

“'Missing in action' and 'Strength over surrender' Two clearly pre-rehearsed, poll-tested and consultant written lines that underscore the fundamental problem with the DeSantis campaign,” Andy Surabian, former Donald administration official and Donald ally, posted on social media.

As many as seven candidates are participating – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Donald Trump makes direct appeal to union workers

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Donald made a direct appeal to union workers to urge their leaders to endorse him for president. He also criticised Joe Biden’s trip to Michigan, saying the president came"to pose for photos at the picket line," and attacked his policies which he argued "send Michigan autoworkers to the unemployment line."

“That’s why I'm here tonight to lay out a vision for a revival of economic nationalism and our automobile manufacturing life blood which they’re sucking out of our country. I want a future that protects American labor, not foreign labor. A future that puts American dreams over foreign profits,” Donald said.