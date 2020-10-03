e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 03, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump being treated with antiviral drug

Donald Trump being treated with antiviral drug

Donald Trump said early Friday that he had tested positive along with his wife and one of his closest aides.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:42 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Washington
US President Donald Trump is being treated with an antiviral drug at a US military hospital
US President Donald Trump is being treated with an antiviral drug at a US military hospital (@realDonaldTrump)
         

US President Donald Trump is being treated with an antiviral drug at a US military hospital near Washington. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus, as did former White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway. Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he also has Covid-19.

Trump said early Friday that he had tested positive along with his wife and one of his closest aides, throwing his campaign into deeper disarray just one month before the election.

tags
top news
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
PM Modi rues lack of strategic vision of past regimes for poor border infrastructure | Analysis
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
Army chief, foreign secretary to seal shipping agreement and security ties with Myanmar
RCB vs RR Live Score: Lomror, Parag key for Royals
RCB vs RR Live Score: Lomror, Parag key for Royals
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka allowed to visit Hathras gang-rape victim’s family
Massive security on DND Flyway as Gandhis drive to Hathras
Massive security on DND Flyway as Gandhis drive to Hathras
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to leave for Hathras amid Section-144
LIVE updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi allowed to leave for Hathras amid Section-144
‘Our priority is farmers’ benefit, for earlier govt it was election’: PM Modi at Solang public rally
‘Our priority is farmers’ benefit, for earlier govt it was election’: PM Modi at Solang public rally
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In