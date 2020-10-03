Donald Trump being treated with antiviral drug

world

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 15:42 IST

US President Donald Trump is being treated with an antiviral drug at a US military hospital near Washington. Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien tested positive for the coronavirus, as did former White House Senior Adviser Kellyanne Conway. Republican Senator Thom Tillis said he also has Covid-19.

Trump said early Friday that he had tested positive along with his wife and one of his closest aides, throwing his campaign into deeper disarray just one month before the election.