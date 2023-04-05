Donald Trump has a child out-of-wedlock? What ex-president’s indictment said

In Donald Trump's indictment released by prosecutors following arraignment, a previously unknown victim of the former president and the National Enquirer’s so-called “catch-and-kill” campaign was revealed. Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen directed the head of American Media Inc to purchase the rights to a story being spread by a doorman at Trump Tower, prosecutors said.

The doorman claimed to have knowledge of an out-of-wedlock child supposedly fathered Donald Trump. Although, the story was not true, the company was told by Donald Trump's lawyer to hold on to rights for the story until after the November 2016 presidential election, the indictment revealed.

“[I]n or about October or November 2015, the AMI CEO learned that a former Trump Tower doorman (the “Doorman”) was trying to sell information regarding a child that the Defendant had allegedly fathered out of wedlock,” reads the indictment.

“AMI purchased the information from the Doorman without fully investigating his claims, but the AMI CEO directed that the deal take place because of his agreement with the Defendant and Lawyer A. 11. When AMI later concluded that the story was not true, the AMI CEO wanted to release the Doorman from the agreement. However, Lawyer A instructed the AMI CEO not to release the Doorman until after the presidential election, and the AMI CEO complied with that instruction because of his agreement with the Defendant and Lawyer A," it continued.

Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen is currently serving prison time over his involvement in the hush money scheme while Donald Trump was accused of falsifying business records in 34 separate instances.

