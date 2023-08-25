Donald Trump highlights: #TrumpMugShot trends as former president shares own mugshot
Donald Trump turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury
Former President Donald Trump is the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. On Thursday evening, August 24, he turned himself in to Georgia authorities after facing 13 felony charges handed down by a Fulton County grand jury. His mugshot was taken while being booked at an Atlanta jail for allegedly trying to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 08:40 AM
Donald Trump details booking experience
Soon after landing in Newark, Donald Trump revealed that he was “treated very nicely” during his booking. "I came in, I was treated very nicely," the former president told Newsmax host Greg Kelly. "But it is what it is. I took a mug shot. I never heard the words, 'mug shot,' that wasn't — they didn't teach me that at the Wharton School of Finance." He added, “It’s a very sad experience and it’s a very sad day. For me, this is a weaponized Justice Department.”
- Fri, 25 Aug 2023 08:32 AM
Donald Trump shares his own mugshot
Donald Trump is the first US president in history to have a mugshot taken. Shortly after his mugshot went viral, the former president shared his own mushot on X (formerly Twitter)