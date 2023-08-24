Donald Trump hires ‘best legal attorney’ in Georgia, hours before due arrest

Donald Trump is being charged with a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. According to a CNN report, the ex-president hired Steven Sadow, a high-profile defence lawyer from Atlanta, hours before his due arrest in Georgia.

Steven has replaced Drew Findling, who had been leading Donald's legal team in the case since the beginning.(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Steven has replaced Drew Findling, who had been leading Donald's legal team in the case since the beginning.

When asked about the sudden change, sources close to the former president reported that it had nothing to do with Drew's performance and more because Steven was described to be the “best criminal defence attorney in Georgia.” Jennifer Little, another attorney part of Donald's legal team is expected to work along with Steven on the case.

Steven confirmed his appointment by the former President in his Fulton County case, in a statement made to the network.

“The president should never have been indicted. He is innocent of all the charges brought against him,” said Steven.

"We look forward to the case being dismissed or, if necessary, an unbiased, open-minded jury finding the president not guilty," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Steven Sadow who has been in the field for over 43 years, has earlier represented high-profile clients like Rick Ross, NFL player Ray Lewis and singer Usher.

Also Read: Watch: Donald Trump's full interview with Tucker Carlson on X during GOP debate

Many are of the view, that this move may prove to be against Donald in the run of the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the change was made as an attempt to save the former president from arrest, this is not the first time, people have been removed from his legal team.

Also Read: Who takes advantage of Donald Trump's absence in the Republican debate

Earlier in June, he removed two top attorneys, Jim Trusty and John Rowley who were representing him in the federal indictment due to his alleged mishandling of classified documents