IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:35 AM IST

The impeachment trial of Donald Trump is more than an effort to convict the former president of inciting an insurrection. It's a chance for a public accounting and remembrance of the worst attack on the US Capitol in 200 years.

In the month since the Jan. 6 siege by a pro-Trump mob, encouraged by his call to “fight like hell” to overturn the election, defenders of the former president say it’s time to move on.

Trump is long gone, ensconced at his Mar-a-Lago club, and Democrat Joe Biden is the new president in the White House. With the trial set to begin Tuesday, and a supermajority of senators unlikely to convict him on the single charge, the question arises: Why bother?

Yet for many lawmakers who were witnesses, onlookers and survivors of that bloody day, it’s not over.

One by one, lawmakers have begun sharing personal accounts of their experiences of that harrowing afternoon. Some were in the Capitol fleeing for safety, while others watched in disbelief from adjacent offices. They tell of hiding behind doors, arming themselves with office supplies and fearing for their lives as the rioters stalked the halls, pursued political leaders and trashed the domed icon of democracy.

“I never imagined what was coming,” said Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., recounted in a speech on the House floor.

Memory is a powerful tool, and their remembrances, alongside the impeachment proceedings, will preserve a public record of the attack for the Congressional Record. Five people died and more than 100 people have been arrested in a nationwide FBI roundup of alleged ringleaders and participants, a dragnet unlike many in recent times. While that is sufficient for some, assured the perpetrators will be brought to justice, others say the trial will force Congress, and the country, to consider accountability.

Todd Shaw, an associate professor at University of South Carolina, said the founders envisioned a check on the presidency and the trial provides a moment that will demarcate whether American democracy makes a course correction and says “things have gone too far” — or not, he said.

“We’re in a period where a lot of Americans are very aware of that question,” he said.

Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial, the rationale for punishing an elected official no longer in office and the political fallout of preventing him from being elected again.

Even Republican critics of Trump, who watched in horror as he encouraged a rally mob outside the White House to make its way to the Capitol, have cooled their outrage with the passage of time and as the reality of Trump’s enduring hold on the party takes shape.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who was among those leading Trump's charge to challenge Biden’s election, mocked the Senate impeachment case as a “show trial” and waste of time. “It’s time to move on,” he said.

But Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a former prosecutor, said a trial can have a lasting effect of informing the public, regardless of the verdict or outcome.

"A public trial serves a vital purpose," he said. “What Donald Trump mobilized and emboldened and incited is an expression of domestic terrorism that the public needs to see and understand.”

Several lawmakers stood before the House late Thursday and shared their remembrances: seeing the crowds gather outside the Capitol grounds and hearing the taunts, screams and glass breaking down the halls.

And then “the feeling,” as Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., put it, “of being trapped.”

The House and Senate had been tallying the Electoral College vote certifying Biden’s election victory when Trump, who had refused to concede, his supporters to head to the Capitol.

Phillips said that, as he heard the screams inside the building, he realized a pencil was about all he had for defense. He thought about moving over to the Republican side of the House chamber “so we could blend in.” He and others believed the rioters would “spare us if they simply mistook us for Republicans.”

Then, he said, he realized something — for his colleagues who are not white like he is, “blending in was not an option.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said the thousands of personal stories from that day, one “just as valid and important as the other,” need to be told at a time when some are trying to minimize what happened. She herself faced detractors who criticized her account as exaggerated.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked lawmakers to consider compiling their experiences in essays.

Pelosi led Democrats in impeaching Trump, the only president twice impeached, and the first in history to face trial after leaving office.

“Why bother? Why bother?” Pelosi asked. “Ask our founders why bother. Ask those who wrote the Constitution. Ask Abraham Lincoln.”

Pelosi said the House impeachment managers will make their case and “we’ll see if it’s going to be a Senate of courage or cowardice.”

Walking into the Capitol, it’s a changed place. Outside, razor wire tops tall fences surrounding an extended perimeter, even blocking off the nation’s bookshelves at the Library of Congress.

Inside, National Guards troops armed with long rifles patrol the marbled halls day and night, some stopping to snap photos of the ornate statues and symbols of the nation's history.

While the building hums with familiar sights and sounds, the coffee brewing in the basement cafeteria, there is also a new normal. Broken glass remains on some windows, which some want preserved as a reminder. Posters and handwritten notes thanking Capitol Police officers adorn a basement tunnel.

Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-N.Y., said in a speech that the attack against the Capitol was an attack on the constituents the lawmakers represent.

“We are their voices here,” he said. “We must not sweep this under the rug.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump us capitol
app
Close
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the State Department. (AP File Photo )
world news

Top diplomats of US, UK, France, Germany hold virtual talks

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:45 AM IST
The last time the top foreign affairs officials from the four countries met as a quartet was in April 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
Pro-Trump protesters storming into the Capitol on January 6. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

Donald Trump impeachment trial confronts memories of Capitol siege

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Defenders of the former president are casting doubt over the legality of the impeachment trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP File Photo )
world news

Biden says he does not expect minimum wage hike to be in Covid-19 relief bill

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Joe Biden said he would be prepared to negotiate the wage rise separately and the increase could be phased in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
US President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

Joe Biden says Donald Trump should not receive intelligence briefings

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:13 AM IST
President Joe Biden said his predecessor, Donald Trump, should not receive the intelligence briefings that are typically given to former presidents because of his “erratic behavior.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters after stepping off Air Force One at New Castle Airport in New Castle, Del., on Friday.(AP File Photo )
world news

Microsoft halts funds through 2022 to lawmakers who opposed Biden certification

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Microsoft will also suspend contributions for state officials and organizations who supported objections
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks are stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, (AP File Photo)
Nepalese oil tankers and commercial trucks are stranded near a gate that marks the Nepalese border with India, (AP File Photo)
world news

Nepal inaugurates road constructed with Indian assistance

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Kathmandu [Nepal], February 6 (ANI): With grant assistance from India, Nepal on Tuesday inaugurated a road connecting the Indian border with several areas of the Himalayan nation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
Shops are decorated with red balloons during a campaign against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar.(REUTERS)
world news

After Facebook, Myanmar Army blocks Twitter, Instagram

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:46 AM IST
On Friday, the Myanmar Ministry of Transport and Communications ordered mobile networks and internet service providers in the country to block Twitter and Instagram, CNN reported citing Norwegian company Telenor, which offers mobile services in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in front of a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.(AP)
People wear face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus in front of a banner showing Saudi King Salman, right, and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, outside a mall in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.(AP)
world news

Biden administration expects Saudi Arabia to improve human rights: White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:50 AM IST
Pskai's comments underscored US President Joe Biden's intention to make human right a key issue in US-Saudi relations, which he pledged during the 2020 campaign to reassess.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
People walk over Waterloo Bridge, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in London, Britain, February 5, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

All travellers to UK be tested twice for Covid-19 upon arrival: Report

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:46 AM IST
The government previously announced quarantine measures starting Feb. 15 for people entering the country from Covid-19 hot spots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden called for the data in a Jan. 21 executive order on school reopening.(AP)
President Joe Biden called for the data in a Jan. 21 executive order on school reopening.(AP)
world news

Biden administration to survey schools on Covid-19 impact

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:42 AM IST
Led by the Education Department, the effort will collect monthly data from 7,000 schools on a range of topics related to Covid-19. It’s the first federal effort to gather data on the pandemic’s impact on education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP)
AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in Ilford, east London, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP)
world news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine with AstraZeneca works against UK variant

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 AM IST
The variant, first identified in Kent, southern England, is more easily transmissible, prompting many countries to restrict travel to Britain. It also led to a spike in infections that forced a new national lockdown in England last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., for a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (AP)
world news

Joe Biden heading to Delaware despite CDC's 'avoid travel' suggestion

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:38 AM IST
The White House officials said the trip by Biden, his first aboard Air Force One as president, is far less risky than the sort of commercial travel that Americans are being urged to avoid.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration.(REUTERS)
A smartphone with a Google app icon is seen in front of the displayed Australian flag in this illustration.(REUTERS)
world news

Google opens paid-for news platform in Australia

Reuters, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Only rolled out previously in Brazil and Germany, the News Showcase platform was originally slated for launch last June.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Kim Min-hee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
FILE PHOTO: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Kim Min-hee/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)
world news

China announces 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine for Nepal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:49 AM IST
  • Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi announced the donation during a telephone conversation with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
IATA has predicted 50.4 per cent improvement on the demand of last year that could bring the industry to 50.6 per cent of 2019 levels.(Reuters)
world news

List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:00 PM IST
This huge fall has put extra pressure on the cash positions of the aviation industry and has delayed the time of recovery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP