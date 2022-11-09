Donald Trump lawyer casts doubt on election results delays: 'Very suspicious'

One of Donald Trump's lawyers said that it seemed "very suspicious" that some of the midterm election results were not declared suggesting that Republicans could once again challenge some votes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Christina Bobb made the comments during an appearance on the Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) as Donald Trump has continued to insist that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.

Read more: At $16.7 billion, midterm elections 2022 are the most expensive in US history

“I expect to know who won by the middle of the night, maybe very very early Wednesday morning. If we don't, and if Democrats try to extend the vote, I think they're going to have a very hard time doing it with any level of credibility,” Christina Bobb said.

"In 2020 they were able to do it because they claimed Covid. They had this excuse which we all knew was baloney because they had to go find more ballots and do all their ballot harvesting. But I think that's going to be really hard to do tomorrow because everybody knows," she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There's no reason you can't have a tally. Let's say there's 4 million voters in Michigan or Ohio and they get through 3-and-a-half million by midnight. You're telling me you can't get through another half million in a couple of hours? It's a no-brainer,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There should absolutely be a result no later than the middle of the night, early Wednesday morning. I think those areas that don't have a result, it's going to look very suspicious,” she added.

Former US president Donald Trump also posted on Truth Social that the voting machine problems were mostly affecting conservative or Republican areas as some voters around the county reported problems faced in voting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail