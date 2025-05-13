Donald Trump lifts sanctions on Syria in big move to restore ties

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will be lifting sanctions on Syria to “give the country a chance at peace” and expressed willingness to move toward restoring diplomatic ties, Associated Press reported. Trump stated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan encouraged this diplomatic push.(REUTERS)

Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia. Al-Sharaa, a former insurgent leader, assumed power after toppling long-time ruler Bashar Assad last year.

“There is a new government that will hopefully succeed,” Trump said, adding, “I say good luck, Syria. Show us something special.”

The shift in tone from Donald Trump is notable, considering his earlier skepticism toward al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa, previously known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, once fought with al-Qaida insurgents against US forces in Iraq following the 2003 invasion. He is still wanted in Iraq on terrorism charges.

After returning to Syria in 2011 as the conflict escalated, al-Sharaa led the country’s al-Qaida affiliate, formerly known as the Nusra Front. He later rebranded the group as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and publicly severed ties with al-Qaida.

If the meeting takes place as planned, al-Sharaa will become the first Syrian leader to meet a sitting US president since Hafez Assad’s encounter with Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000.

Major boost for Syrian President

The developments marked a significant breakthrough for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who was once jailed in Iraq for his involvement in the insurgency following the 2003 US-led invasion.

Al-Sharaa assumed the presidency in January, shortly after insurgent factions, led by his group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a dramatic offensive and seized Damascus, bringing an end to the Assad family’s 54-year-long rule.

Since al-Sharaa’s rise to power in December, the United States has been deliberating on how to approach his leadership.

Gulf nations have thrown their support behind the new regime in Damascus and are expected to pressure Trump to follow suit. They see the new administration as a barrier to Iran’s reassertion of influence in Syria—a country where Tehran played a pivotal role in keeping Assad in power during the years-long civil war.

Under President Joe Biden, the question of recognising the new Syrian government was left unresolved. Trump’s administration has not yet officially recognised it either, and existing sanctions on Damascus from the Assad era still remain.

“The President agreed to say hello to the Syrian President while in Saudi Arabia tomorrow,” the White House stated ahead of Trump’s comments.

(With Associated Press inputs)