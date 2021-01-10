Donald Trump likely to target big tech in his final days

President Donald Trump will be targeting Twitter and other social media platforms during his final days in office to shift the narrative away from the riots at Capitol Hill which took place earlier this week, reported CNN.

A Trump adviser said that Trump was outraged by Twitter on his permanent suspension from the platform on Friday night (local time).

Trump aides have advised him to use this opportunity to reignite arguments of anti-conservative bias on social media and to frame the ban as an attack on his supporters.

"This isn't just about President Trump, but this is literally about the 75 million Americans" who supported him, the adviser said.

Earlier, Trump was banned by other big tech companies like Instagram, YouTube, and Twitch, etc after a chaotic and violent scene erupted at the Capitol on Wednesday (local time) as his supporters stormed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and confrontation with police resulting in the death of five persons, including an Air Force veteran.

The violence came hours after Trump coaxed his supporters to fight against the election results as Congress was in process of certifying Biden's victory in the November elections.

Meanwhile, Trump and his Republican allies have long accused social media companies of bias against conservatives, often making false allegations that social media platforms secretly "shadow ban" prominent Republicans, reported CNN.

"Big Tech and Capitol Hill Democrats seem to have the magic ability to galvanize the Republican base in a way that only they know how to do," said the adviser.

CNN reported that the fight with social media companies is likely to help galvanize the Trump base; it is unlikely to shift the conversation away from Trump's role in inciting the riots on Capitol Hill last week.

Trump is also expected to issue a raft of pardons, travel to the border wall and sign some executive orders in his final days in office.

Meanwhile, several of Trump administration members resigned from the post following the violence, including US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, chief of staff for First Lady Melania Trump, Stephanie Grisham, and White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta.

Also, several lawmakers slammed Trump for inciting violence, with some calling for his immediate impeachment and removal.