Jimmy Carter died happy knowing he wasn't the worst: Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden

US President Donald Trump on Thursday mocked his predecessor Joe Biden, saying that his tenure was so terrible that former president Jimmy Carter “died a happy man” knowing that there was someone “worse” than him. US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden in Washington.(AFP)

Donald Trump made the remarks while taking questions from the press during his meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House.

“And then you had like the last administration (Joe Biden's), the only thing they were good at was cheating in elections,” Trump told reporters. “That‘s about all they could do. They couldn‘t do anything. They were useless. They were incompetent.”

He added: “Worst administration in the history of our country. Worse than Jimmy Carter. Jimmy Carter died a happy man. You know why? Because he wasn‘t the worst. President Joe Biden was.”

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died last year on December 29 at age 100.

According to The Independent, prior to his death, Trump had long mocked Carter's term in office, calling it the “worst” in history.

Throughout the 2024 campaign, he compared the two Democratic leaders, describing Biden as “the worst” who made Carter look “brilliant”.

However, following Carter’s death, Trump offered up some fairly gracious words about the former president’s life and time in the White House. He also attended Carter’s funeral along with the other living presidents.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” Trump said, according to The Independent.

He added that Carter was a “good man” who was “very consequential, far more than most presidents, after he left the Oval Office.”