Donald Trump ‘most dangerous person in US’, his niece says. Then, gives reason

Donald Trump's niece said that the former president is at "his most dangerous" when he fears becoming irrelevant amid reports the Republican Party wants to move on from him following the US midterm elections.

Mary Trump, who has been a vocal critic of her uncle Donald Trump, made the remarks while speaking to MSNBC when she was asked what will happen to the former president amid speculation he may be replaced by the Republican Party.

Republicans reportedly blamed Donald Trump for the party's failure to win control of the US senate. A number of Donald Trump's endorsed candidates have also lost key elections races in the midterms.

Mary Trump said that Donald Trump still maintains the "dangerousness" in the Republican Party and is "by extension the most dangerous person in America."

"Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance, when he fears that he is no longer the center of attention," Mary Trump said adding, "when he fears that he is no longer the one in control.

“We don't know just what kind of information he has on other people in his party. What we do know is he would be willing to use it. I believe we talked about this before the 2020 election. Donald will burn everything down if he feels like he is going down. We cannot discount that. We ignore him at our peril,” Mary Trump said.

“One, it won't work because he won't let them do it. Two, it shouldn't work because they are largely responsible for the state of the party and the dangers that this party continues to present to this country,” Mary Trump added.

