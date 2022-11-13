Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany marries beau Michael Boulos in Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, tied the knot with beau Michael Boulos on Sunday.

According to Page Six, Donald Trump escorted Tiffany down the aisle and kissed her on the cheek before she exchanged vows with Michael in Mar-a-Lago.

The bride exchanged vows with Michael in front of an altar covered in a halo of blue, pink, and white flowers. She looked stunning in a long-sleeved, beaded wedding gown by Elie Saab.

Ivanka Trump along with her husband Jared Kushner and kids, Melania Trump, Tiffany's mother Marla Maples, and half-brother Eric Trump were among the many guests who enjoyed the lavish wedding festivities, as per Page Six.

Although the wedding festivities went smoothly, the planning process was a bit worrying for Tiffany.

According to Page Six, just a few days ago, Tiffany was said to be "flipping out" and worried that Hurricane Nicole would ruin her big day, which is scheduled to take place at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday.

"Friday is supposed to be a welcome dinner and they aren't sure it's going to happen ... Tiffany is flipping out," a source told Page Six on Wednesday.

Page Six reports that others had to change their RSVPs after the Palm Beach International Airport closed and cancelled all flights, despite the fact that some guests were already in town when the hurricane made landfall.

"Tiffany is still there. Some guests came in for the week, and they had all these things planned. It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing," the insider continued.

"They had to cancel events today and cancelled a golf outing for tomorrow. Everyone is stuck inside."

Fortunately, Tiffany and her fiance were able to obtain a marriage licence on Tuesday, just before the Palm Beach County Courthouse was compelled to close.

The happy couple was planning a "lavish" wedding with up to 500 guests, a source previously told Page Six.

"Tiffany has been waiting to plan a very big wedding," the insider shared. "Her fiance is from a very wealthy family, she is from a very wealthy family, and they want all their friends from around the world to be there."

"This is Tiffany's big moment, and it will be lavish. It is going to be a huge and beautiful affair," they added.