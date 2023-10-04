Donald Trump new US House Speaker? Republicans expected to nominate him as McCarthy's replacement

After his fellow Republicans engineered the ouster of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House there are strong indications that they may pitch for former US president Donald Trump as his replacement.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures, as the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James continues, in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an unprecedented showdown in US history, Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job by a contingent of hard-right conservatives from his own party. A move that has thrown the House and its Republican leadership into turmoil. The chaotic update comes at a time when US government is staring at another shutdown and have couple of weeks in hand before it runs out of money. In this opportune time Republicans would intend to stand united and strong against the government. But before that they need to elect McCarthy's replacement.

Also Read: Kevin McCarthy ousted as House speaker, a first in US history

Republicans to nominate Trump as US House Speaker

According to a Fox News report, Texas Rep. Troy Nehls said in a statement that his first order of business when the House reconvenes "will be to nominate Donald J. Trump for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"President Trump, the greatest President of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America First and will make the House great again," he said.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., was quick to jump with his approval and support on X on Tuesday evening: “@realDonaldTrump for Speaker.”

Did Trump allies plan a coup against McCarthy?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is interesting to note that move to oust McCarthy was led by Florida congressman and Trump supporter Matt Gaetz. It was supported by 11 Republicans and all the Democrats in the House of Representatives. The vote closed, 216-210, with presiding officer declaring office of the speaker ‘hereby stands vacant.’

Typically, top leaders would be next in line for the job, but Majority Leader Steve Scalise is battling cancer and Majority Whip Tom Emmer, like any potential candidate, may have trouble securing the vote. Another leading Republican, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, is also a Trump ally.

Meanwhile, Trump took to social media and complained about the chaos. “Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves." Asked about McCarthy's ouster as he exited court in New York, where he is on trial for business fraud, Trump did not respond.

Can Trump become new US House Speaker?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Technically, US Constitution allows Donald Trump to replace McCarthy, as it does not stipulate that the Speaker be an incumbent member of the House. But while the Constitution does not require the speaker to be a member, every one of the 55 people who have served as speaker of the House over the past 234 years has been an elected representative.

But to become the House Speaker Trump will be expected to garner 218 votes to win the post and it is unlikely any Democrat will come out to support him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON