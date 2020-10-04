e-paper
Home / World News / Donald Trump ‘not yet out of the woods,’ doctor says, but is ‘cautiously optimistic’

Donald Trump ‘not yet out of the woods,’ doctor says, but is ‘cautiously optimistic’

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

world Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:10 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
Donald Trump is "not yet out of the woods" from the coronavirus, his physician said
Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said(REUTERS)
         

US President Donald Trump is “not yet out of the woods” from the coronavirus, his physician said in an update Saturday night, but added that the medical team is “cautiously optimistic.”

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Sean Conley said in a statement.

“While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic,” he said.

