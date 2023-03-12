Russia will take Ukraine, Donald Trump (firmly) asserts. Then, explains ‘deal’

Former US president Donald Trump said that if he was in power, he would have "made a deal" to allow Russia to take over parts of Ukrainian territory in case it would help in ending the war which started last year in February. Although, Donald Trump said that it would have been the "worst" scenario. Russian president Vladimir Putin would not have launched the invasion if he had been in power, Donald Trump said.

"Don’t forget, under Bush they take over Georgia, under Obama they took over Crimea. And, under Biden, they are taking over everything. It looks like they are going to take over everything, the whole thing, they are going to go for the whole enchilada, they are going for everything, that’s what it looks like to me," Donald Trump said in Sean Hannity’s radio show.

“And, under Trump, you know what they took over? They took nothing, Russia. First time, first president in a long time. He [Putin] understood. He would have never done it,” the former US president said.

Donald Trump added, "That’s without even negotiating a deal. I could have negotiated. At worst, I could have made a deal to take over something, you know, there are certain areas that are Russian speaking areas, right, like, but you could have worked a deal. And now Ukraine is just being blown to smithereens."

Donald Trump also said that he could end the current war in "no longer than one day" if he were the US president.

