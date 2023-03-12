Home / World News / Shehbaz Sharif vs Imran Khan on Pakistan's IMF deal: 'Niazi's agenda is….'

world news
Updated on Mar 12, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Pakistan IMF Deal: Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan did not want the poor people to come out of inflation and economic pressure.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said former premier Imran Khan was creating hurdles in the revival of the country's International Monetary Fund deal, adding that the creation of chaos on roads is part of Imran Khan's agenda which aims at "fanning the fire of instability in the country."

"The creation of chaos on roads and anarchy is part and parcel of Imran Niazi's agenda, aimed at fanning the fire of instability in the country," Shehbaz Sharif said.

"The timid person did not allow the courts to search him as he is guilty," he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said Imran Khan did not want the poor people to come out of inflation and economic pressure adding that the former prime minister's evasion from courts shows "height of cowardice."

"Imran Khan's evasion from courts amounts to the height of cowardice. First, he (Imran) left the IMF programme and now resisting the courts, he said, adding he (Imran Khan) had also deviated from his promises and ideals. We have faced the courts and laws in the trumped-up charges framed against our family members including sons, daughters and sisters," he added.

Earlier, Pakistan foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is "not being fair" to Pakistan adding that Pakistan was facing an economic crisis following devastating flooding and terrorism which was "once again rearing its ugly head".

The IMF is "not being fair" to Pakistan as the country is also dealing with 100,000 new refugees following US withdrawal from Afghanistan, he asserted.

