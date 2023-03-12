Home / World News / Crew of Lufthansa flight, that suffered 'severe turbulence', asked passengers to delete all images, videos

Crew of Lufthansa flight, that suffered 'severe turbulence', asked passengers to delete all images, videos

Published on Mar 12, 2023

On March 1, A Lufthansa flight was diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport after experiencing turbulence and seven people on board were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

The crew of a Germany-bound Lufthansa flight, that suffered “severe turbulence” on March 1 while flying over Tennessee, US, had asked the passengers on board to delete all images and videos they recorded of the incident, Insider reported.

Rolanda Schmidt, one of the seven passengers injured during the incident told Insider the plane took a major drop, sending food and personal items flying throughout the cabin.

Schmidt said she banged her head on the plastic tray table case on the seat in front of her during the first major drop. Once the plane steadied and started to ascend quickly, she said she flew out of her seat and hit her head again on the aircraft's ceiling.

She alleged that as the plane descended to Dulles International Airport to make an emergency landing, a flight attendant announced on the loudspeaker to "delete all your pictures and videos."

Schmidt said the same flight attendant made a second announcement, about five minutes later with the same instructions, although this time, implying it was to protect other passengers' privacy.

