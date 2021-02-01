Donald Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election
Former US President Donald Trump and the Republican Party raised USD 255.4 million in the eight-plus weeks following the November 3 election, new federal filings show, as he sought to undermine and overturn the results with unfounded accusations of fraud.
The New York Times (NYT) reported that Trump's strongest fund-raising came in the immediate aftermath of the election, such as after major media organizations declared that Joe Biden had won on November 7. However, despite Trump and his legal team lost case after case -- in venues including the US Supreme Court -- his donors continued to give funds repeatedly.
It was further reported that more than two million contributions flowed into Trump, the Republican National Committee (RNC), and their shared accounts from November 24 through the end of the year.
The donations were made public over the weekend in a Federal Election Commission filing by WinRed, the digital platform that Republicans use to process online donations.
"Mr. Trump's campaign committee, joint committees with the R.N.C., and the new political action committee he formed after the election, Save America, will all file additional disclosures on Sunday with more details on spending and fund-raising," NYT reported.
Trump previously announced that he and the RNC had raised USD 207.5 million in the first month following the election.
The new records show that his fund-raising fell sharply in December compared with November, with an especially notable dip after December 14, the day the Electoral College formally cast its ballots to make Biden the 46th US president.
According to the American newspaper, Trump and the R.N.C. had raised an average of USD 2.9 million every day online in the two weeks leading up to the Electoral College vote; in the two weeks after, the average was USD 1.2 million.
"The new figures capture almost all of Trump's online fund-raising, as he stopped raising money on January 6, the day on which he addressed a mob of supporters who then stormed the Capitol in a violent riot and on which Biden was formally ratified by Congress as the next president," NYT reported further.
Trump essentially ceased sending fund-raising pitches to his supporters, according to the newspaper. Late on Saturday, Trump abruptly parted ways with the lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, on his impeachment defense.
The US Senate formally opened the second impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday with the swearing-in of Senate President Pro-Tempore Patrick Leahy to preside over the process and the swearing-in of the senators to serve as jurors.
On Monday, the House of Representatives delivered the article of impeachment against Trump, accusing him of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol building on January 6 to stop Congress from verifying President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.
The impeachment trial arguments will begin on February 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 5,000 arrested at pro-Navalny protests across Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump names new impeachment lawyers after parting with team
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump raised USD 255.4 M in 8 weeks in bid to overturn election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi, other senior figures detained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navalny supporters march in defiance; 4,000 arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GameStop: US senators Sanders, Warren call for Wall Street reform
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GOP's Adam Kinzinger starts PAC to resist party’s Trump embrace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU looks to bolster future health response amid Covid-19 vaccine snags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Tom Moore hospitalized after testsitive for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US, NATO allies slam Taliban for destroying vital infrastructure in Afghanistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden aides say market oversight of GameStop frenzy is working
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Washington DC statehood: US Democrats renew effort but how likely is it?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump impeachment defence lawyers quit ahead of Senate trial
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK set to formally apply for trans-Pacific trade bloc membership
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox