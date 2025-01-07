Donald Trump renews offer to make Canada the 51st state after Justin Trudeau’s resignation

US President-elect Donald Trump renewed his offer to make Canada the 51st state on Monday, hours after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's resignation. File photo of US Presidnt Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP File)

Trudeau, 53, resigned on Monday after mounting pressure from his ruling Liberal Party amid his declining popularity. General elections are scheduled for later this year.

The Canadian prime minister said he would remain in office until his party elects a new leader. US President-elect. Trump, 78, who has never had a good relationship with Trudeau, even during his first term from 2017-2021, has been suggesting the idea of making Canada the 51st state of the United States since meeting Trudeau following his November 5 electoral victory at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump has been mentioning this on his social media posts several times. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“If Canada merged with the US, there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!” said the president-elect after the resignation of Trudeau on Monday.

Trump's proposal has received little reaction from Canada. He has also threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Canadian imports if Toronto fails to stop the flow of illicit drugs and illegal migrants from its southern border.

Trump has repeatedly mocked Trudeau, calling him as Canada’s “governor” and taunting the country with the idea of statehood. He criticized Canada for its trade practices, claiming they exploited the United States.

With PTI inputs