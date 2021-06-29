Donald Trump’s business empire targeted

New York prosecutors have told lawyers for former US president Donald Trump they must respond by Monday with any last arguments as to why criminal charges should not be filed against his family business, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

The Post, citing two people familiar with the matter, said the deadline was another strong signal that Manhattan district attorney Cyrus Vance and New York attorney general Letitia James are considering criminal charges against the company as an entity.

On Friday, The New York Times reported Vance could announce charges against Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, likely next week.

Vance’s office said it was investigating “possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct” at Trump Organization, including tax and insurance fraud and falsification of business records.

Meanwhile, Trump’s attorney general Bill Barr told him a month after the 2020 election that allegations of voter fraud were groundless, but he rejected that, the Atlantic magazine reported. “We realised from the beginning it was just bullshit,” Barr told Jonathan Karl, an ABC News reporter who will publish a book on Trump’s last days in office.