Trump says ‘no sanctions relief’ for Iran in peace deal: ‘Starts taking effect if they...’

United States President Donald Trump on Monday said that the peace agreement being signed to end the war in West Asia does not involve any sanctions relief for Iran.

The US President further said that the text for the memorandum of understanding will be released “sometime after Friday.”(REUTERS)

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Trump arrived in Evian, France earlier today to attend the G7 summit. He met French President Emmanuel Macron, following which the two leaders addressed the reporters.

When asked whether the peace deal which has been finalised involved sanctions relief for Iran, Trump said, “No it doesn't. Well its truly a behavioural thing, if they do what they are supposed to do, that starts taking effect.”

Trump reveals details on signing ceremony, MoU text

The US President further said that the text for the memorandum of understanding which has been signed by US and Iran will be released “sometime after Friday.”

“I want it to be released because it is a very powerful document. It is not like the Obama document, which was terrible. Probably pretty soon, I would say sometime after Friday,” Trump told reporters on Monday. He added that US Vice President JD Vance would be attending the official signing ceremony for the peace deal.

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{{^usCountry}} “JD is coming in for it. He was originally going to do it. I'll probably be done by then….I may be involved I may not, but JD is coming specifically for that,” Trump said. ‘Important that oil prices plummeting, stocks rising’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “JD is coming in for it. He was originally going to do it. I'll probably be done by then….I may be involved I may not, but JD is coming specifically for that,” Trump said. ‘Important that oil prices plummeting, stocks rising’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The US President said that it was “important” that oil prices were “plummeting” after the announcement of the deal, and the stocks were rising. “The oil is plummeting down, the oil has taken its biggest plunge. We're getting close, closer to the number which were before we started,” the US President said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President said that it was “important” that oil prices were “plummeting” after the announcement of the deal, and the stocks were rising. “The oil is plummeting down, the oil has taken its biggest plunge. We're getting close, closer to the number which were before we started,” the US President said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the waterway will be “completely open” from Friday. He said that the US “won't need much help” to keep it open, but conceded that it was “not a bad idea.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said the waterway will be “completely open” from Friday. He said that the US “won't need much help” to keep it open, but conceded that it was “not a bad idea.” {{/usCountry}}

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Trump said that the Iran deal is “all signed”, with a US official saying that the MoU has been electronically signed by Trump, Vance and Iran's parliament speaker and their top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, according to Reuters news agency. While the US has confirmed the signing of the agreement, there has been no word yet from Iran on the development. Both sides had announced the finalising of the agreement overnight. While the terms of the deal are yet to be made public, a US official reportedly told Reuters that these would be released in the next 24 to 48 hours.

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