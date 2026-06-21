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Donald Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz, threatens a US levy if Iran talks fail

Donald Trump threatened that the US could impose its own toll on the passage through the Strait if the Iran talks don't yield results in the stipulated 60 days.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 01:33 am IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that no toll will be charged for passage through the Strait of Hormuz during or after the 60-day interim ceasefire with Iran, while also threatening to impose it himself if the peace talks fail.

The US-Iran talks are expected to begin on Sunday in Switzerland.(Bloomberg File)

In a post on Truth Social, Trump threatened that the US could impose its own toll on the passage through the Strait if the Iran talks, which are expected to start on Sunday in Switzerland, don't yield results in the stipulated 60 days. The interim deal gives negotiators 60 days to reach a nuclear agreement, but that can be extended.

"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," Trump wrote in the post.

The military said that 55 merchant ships transited on Saturday, carrying more than 17 million barrels of oil.

Shortly after announcing the closure, Iran's state broadcaster said that the negotiating team was leaving for Switzerland, a trip delayed from Friday. State media said that the team includes parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and central bank and oil officials, among others. The deal calls for the unfreezing of Iran’s assets.

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed that White House negotiators Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were in Switzerland and working through technical details of anticipated negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program.

Vance told Fox News that he expects to leave for Switzerland in “the next couple of days.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

toll strait of hormuz ceasefire united states donald trump iran us iran war
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, Russia, US Iran War News 2026 Live and get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Home / World News / Donald Trump says no toll on Strait of Hormuz, threatens a US levy if Iran talks fail
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