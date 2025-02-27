Donald Trump says tariff plans for Canada, Mexico, China to kick in on March 4

US President Donald Trump on Thursday declared he will go ahead with his proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico on March 4, saying that drugs were pouring into the US from the neighbouring countries. U.S. President Donald Trump is going ahead with his tariff plans.(REUTERS)

According to Donald Trump, the proposed tariffs will remain in effect till the flow of drugs either stops or is ‘severely limited’.

Donald Trump also announced that an additional 10 percent tariffs will be charged on China from the same date.

“Drugs are still pouring into our Country from Mexico and Canada at very high and unacceptable levels. A large percentage of these Drugs, much of them in the form of Fentanyl, are made in, and supplied by, China. More than 100,000 people died last year due to the distribution of these dangerous and highly addictive POISONS. Millions of people have died over the last two decades. The families of the victims are devastated and, in many instances, virtually destroyed. We cannot allow this scourge to continue to harm the USA, and therefore, until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled,” Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“The April Second Reciprocal Tariff date will remain in full force and effect. Thank you for your attention to this matter. GOD BLESS AMERICA!,” the social media post added.

Tariff rates for Canada, Mexico and China announced by Donald Trump

The Donald Trump administration has already announced the tariff rates that it will levy in the goods from Canada, Mexico and China. All the goods imported from the two North American neighbours of the US will incur a 25 percent tariff.

Earlier, these tariffs were supposed to be imposed in February, however, both the countries were given a month-long suspension till March 4. With imposition of tariffs, Trump plans to get the two countries to address not just illegal immigration but also put an end to smuggling of fentanyl drug, as per AP report.

On the other hand, goods from China will attract an additional 10 percent over and above the 25 percent.