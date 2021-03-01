Donald Trump teases possible 2024 run, rejects third-party idea at CPAC
Former President Donald Trump rejected the idea of starting a third political party and instead teased the idea of a 2024 run in a speech Sunday at a conservative conference.
“I am not starting a new party. That was fake news, no,” Trump told supporters minutes into his speech that closed the four-day Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. “Wouldn’t that be brilliant? Let’s start a new party and let’s divide our vote so that you will never win. No, we’re not interested in that.”
Trump rattled off the accomplishments of his term in the White House, repeated his false claim that he won the 2020 election and added, “Who knows? I may even decide to beat them a third time.”
The speech to CPAC was Trump’s first public appearance since he left office 39 days ago. Since then, he’s kept an uncharacteristically low profile, hampered in large part because he is banned from Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol that led to his impeachment and subsequent acquittal in the Senate.
In emailed statements and a handful of interviews to friendly outlets, he’s blasted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, eulogized talk show host Rush Limbaugh and made unfounded allegations of election fraud — all while avoiding questions about his future in the party.
His remarks ratified the consensus of the conference that this is not a conservative movement wallowing in in its loss to Democrat Joe Biden as much as it’s a government-in-waiting, counting down the three years and 11 months for Trump to “Make America Great Again” again.
In a straw poll, 97% of attendees approved of his leadership of the party, 70% want him to run again and 55% said he was their preferred candidate in 2024. (The other top contenders were Trump loyalists: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, followed by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Donald Trump Jr.)
Trump’s rousing reception at the most important conservative gathering on the calendar highlights just how much Trump has transformed the movement in just five years.
In 2016, Trump abruptly canceled his appearance at the event amid plans for a walkout from conservatives who questioned his commitment to the cause and demands that he answer questions from a moderator like the other candidates.
On Sunday, he was the closer of a three-day festival of Trump-flavored conservatism that bore his undeniable imprint.
The conference included at least seven panels credulously discussing Trump’s claims of a stolen 2020 election despite dozens of court rulings finding otherwise.
Major figures from the Trump cabinet — at least, those still loyal to the former president — were given speaking slots: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell and Budget Director Russ Vought.
Prominent conservatives who have left Trump’s orbit were nowhere to be found, including McConnell and his wife, former Trump Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney. Even Trump’s old running mate, former Vice president Mike Pence, declined an invitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump teases possible 2024 run, rejects third-party idea at CPAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa to ease Covid-19 restrictions after 'dramatic decline'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Iran rules out nuclear deal meeting, says time not 'suitable'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Democrats seek probe of Illinois GOP lawmaker with militia decal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US children could receive coronavirus vaccine by year-end: Anthony Fauci
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Up to 6 cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel to vaccinate Palestinian labourers against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York governor backs down on plan to review his alleged sexual misconduct
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump to proclaim himself as the future for Republicans in CPAC 2021 speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MyHeritage offers new AI tool to turn photos of the dead into ‘creepy’ videos
- The firm admitted that the results of the feature can be controversial, adding that it’s “hard to stay indifferent to this technology.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get any of 3 vaccines, Fauci urges Americans after FDA nod to J& J shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK says Myanmar killings are abhorrent, urges return to democracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Which other countries have vaccinated senior citizens against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden in no rush to lift Venezuela sanctions, seeks 'serious steps' by Maduro
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andrew Cuomo's scandals dim luster of man dubbed ‘America’s governor’
- On Saturday, a second former aide accused Cuomo of harassment, according to the New York Times. Charlotte Bennett, a former health policy adviser, said Cuomo had asked her questions about her sex life and made what she interpreted as sexual overtures.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox