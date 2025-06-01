Search Search
Sunday, Jun 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Donald Trump to announce replacement of NASA administrator nominee: White House

Bloomberg |
Jun 01, 2025 03:05 AM IST

Jared Isaacman is the chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments. The company processes payments for restaurants, resorts, hotels, casinos and stadiums.

The White House said it would name a new nominee for NASA administrator, just days before billionaire Jared Isaacman, the current pick, was to face his planned Senate confirmation vote.

It wasn’t immediately clear why President Donald Trump was dropping the nomination of Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator.(REUTERS)
It wasn’t immediately clear why President Donald Trump was dropping the nomination of Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator.(REUTERS)

“It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon,” White House spokesperson Liz Huston said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why President Donald Trump was dropping the nomination of Isaacman, who had already been approved by the Senate Commerce Committee. 

Isaacman is the chief executive officer of Shift4 Payments. The company processes payments for restaurants, resorts, hotels, casinos and stadiums. Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider, is also a customer. Isaacman has spent an undisclosed sum of his own money on two SpaceX missions, while Shift4 Payments has provided SpaceX with $27.5 million in funding.  

During his confirmation hearing, Isaacman made the case that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration can pursue missions to both the moon and Mars “in parallel”, walking a political tightrope between the desires of Congress and the administration.

“The administrator of NASA will help lead humanity into space and execute President Trump’s bold mission of planting the American flag on the planet Mars,” Huston said.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Donald Trump to announce replacement of NASA administrator nominee: White House
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 01, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On