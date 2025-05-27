Trump to pardon ex-Virginia sheriff convicted in ‘cash-for-badges’ bribery scheme

President Donald Trump said he would be pardoning a former Virginia sheriff facing a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted of bribery and fraud charges. President Donald Trump said Jenkins "has been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponised Biden DOJ."(AP)

Scott Jenkins and his family “have been dragged through HELL by a Corrupt and Weaponised Biden DOJ,” Trump said in a post on social media.

“He is a wonderful person, who was persecuted by the Radical Left ‘monsters,’ and ‘left for dead,’” Trump added. “This is why I, as President of the United States, see fit to end his unfair sentence, and grant Sheriff Jenkins a FULL and Unconditional Pardon. He will NOT be going to jail tomorrow, but instead will have a wonderful and productive life.”

Jenkins, the former sheriff of Culpeper County, was found guilty in a jury trial last December, with prosecutors accusing him of having accepted more than $75,000 in bribes in exchange for appointing wealthy businessmen from the area as auxiliary deputy sheriffs, a sworn law-enforcement position. Federal prosecutors called it a “cash-for-badges” bribery scheme.

The Justice Department did not list Jenkins as having been pardoned as of mid-afternoon on Monday, a federal holiday.