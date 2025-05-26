Donald Trump calls Vladimir Putin 'crazy' over fresh Ukraine offensive, warns of Russia's 'downfall'

After Russia launched a fresh offensive against Ukraine following the prisoner swap by hitting the country with a record number of drones and killing 13 people, United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he is "not happy" with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. US President Donald Trump’s remarks come after Russia launched its biggest aerial attack on Ukraine so far.(AP)

"I'm not happy with what Putin is doing. He's killing a lot of people, and I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," said Trump at Morristown airport.

"I've known him a long time, always gotten along with him, but he's sending rockets into cities and killing people, and I don't like it at all," he added.

The US President also said that he was "absolutely" considering enhancing sanctions on Russia after its latest strike against Ukraine, reported AFP.

A little later, Trump shared a heavily worded post on his own social media platform Truth Social and said that Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY!”

“He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers. Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!” Trump said the post.

Further expressing his discontent with Ukrainian President Zelensky as well, Trump addd, “Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favors by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop.”

Trump reiterated that the war would have never started had he been the Presidet. “This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not “Trump’s,” I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” he said.

Trump’s remarks come after Russia launched its biggest aerial attack of the war on Ukraine so far and sent as many as 367 drones and missiles overnight on Sunday, hitting several cities across the country, including the capital Kyiv, reported Reuters.

Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia’s biggest air offensive against Ukraine came as the two countries completed their biggest prisoner swap of the three-year-long war. Around 1,000 captured soldiers and prisoners were exchanged by each side during the swap over the weekend.

Among the 13 people killed in the Russian strikes on Ukraine are two children, aged eight and 12, and a 17-year-old, according to officials, said the AFP report.

After the attack, Ukrainian President Zelensky said that the “brutality” by Russia cannot be stopped without “truly strong pressure”.

“The war can be stopped, but only through the necessary force of pressure on Russia. Putin must be forced to think not about launching missiles, but about ending the war,” he said in a post on X.

With agency inputs.