Home / World News / Donald Trump to work from presidential offices at Walter Reed for next few days

Donald Trump to work from presidential offices at Walter Reed for next few days

US president Donald Trump flew to Walter Reed medical hospital in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

world Updated: Oct 03, 2020 05:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
US president Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus disease on Friday.
US president Donald Trump arrived at the Walter Reed military hospital from where he will work for the next few days, his spokesperson said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, a day after he was tested positive for Covid-19.

“President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day,” she said, adding that he appreciates the outpouring of support for both him and the the first lady.

The president flew to Walter Reed medical hospital in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

Earlier, president’s physician Sean Conley, in a memo released by the White House, said as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail.

“He completed the infusion without the incident,” Conley said. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, he said.

“As of this afternoon the president remains fatigued but in good spirits. He is being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we will be making recommendations to the president and first lady in regards to next best steps,” president’s physician said.

Dr Conley said First Lady Melania Trump remains well with “only a mild cough and headache”, and the remainder of the first family “are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today”.

