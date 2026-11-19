The world’s major diplomatic capitals, from Brussels to New Delhi, will watch with a mix of anxiety, curiosity and caution as US President Donald Trump sits down with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for landmark trilateral talks in China on Thursday. The agenda, on the face of it, is expansive: securing peace in Iran and Ukraine, and stopping the breakneck development of the world’s nuclear arsenals.

US President Donald Trump, China’s President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. (AP)

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The upcoming trilateral has been dubbed by some, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a “Yalta” moment, referencing the historic 1945 summit meeting towards the end of World War II attended by the leaders of America, Britain and the Soviet Union. The three nations proceeded to decide how much of the post-war world would look between them. To some, the trilateral in Shenzhen echoes the fundamental principle behind Yalta: great powers led by strong leaders get to decide the world’s big issues between them while the rest of the world watches. European and Asian diplomats are concerned that Trump, who has made little secret of his admiration of Putin and Xi, may offer concessions to the two over Ukraine and Taiwan while securing little in return.

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{{^usCountry}} However, some view the comparison to Yalta as overblown. Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met in 1945 as partners who had worked together for years to defeat the existential threat posed by Nazi Germany. The agreement, it was hoped, would carry forward that wartime cooperation into a new era. The mood in Shenzhen is different. The leaders of three nations meet not as close partners but as wary competitors despite signs of accommodation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, some view the comparison to Yalta as overblown. Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin met in 1945 as partners who had worked together for years to defeat the existential threat posed by Nazi Germany. The agreement, it was hoped, would carry forward that wartime cooperation into a new era. The mood in Shenzhen is different. The leaders of three nations meet not as close partners but as wary competitors despite signs of accommodation. {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What are Trump, Putin and Xi expected to discuss at the Shenzhen summit? The leaders are expected to discuss the wars in Ukraine and Iran, as well as nuclear weapons. Trump is also scheduled to meet Putin and Xi separately. Why is the Trump-Putin-Xi summit being compared to the Yalta conference? Both bring together leaders of major powers to discuss global issues, prompting concerns that powerful countries could shape outcomes while others watch. The article says the comparison has limits: unlike the wartime partners at Yalta, today’s leaders are wary competitors. Why is India watching the Trump-Xi and trilateral meetings closely? Progress on Ukraine could affect the prospect of further US sanctions on Russia and partners such as India. New Delhi is also watching US-China relations because managed competition between Washington and Beijing has previously benefited India.

“Behind the scenes, even though the three will be meeting and shaking hands, the United States is providing support to Ukraine that, on a daily basis, is inflicting huge damage on Russian soldiers, and we are an active player in that conflict. Russia would not be able to undertake its war efforts in Ukraine without the strong support of China’s dual-use capabilities, and in Iran, it is Russia and China that are basically supporting Tehran in a variety of ways that have sustained the conflict. So those will be difficult issues, frankly, to discuss. On nuclear weapons, the Chinese are not going to be interested in dialogue on nuclear issues for fear that they will be brought into a framework when they're still trying to build out their ultimate capacity. And so I think, in many respects, this meeting itself is the message,” one former senior US official told HT.

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For similar reasons, veteran American diplomats see little merit to the fear that Trump will make major strategic concessions to Russia or China, including in Asia.

Also read | 'Support free and open trade': Xi and Putin's tough stance against trade curbs ahead of Trump meet

"There is not a shred of evidence that the United States is prepared to cede Asia to Chinese primacy. If anything, Washington continues to both assert and presume its own primacy there. A 'Yalta 2.0' would mean accommodating China at a minimum, and possibly ceding influence to Beijing as a matter of national policy. That is not where Washington's head is, even under this utterly un-strategic administration, whose most recent National Security Strategy plainly asserts American primacy in Asia. Whether that goal is still achievable is a separate question. But Yalta is clearly a bad analogy for whatever Trump is up to here," said Evan Feigenbaum, vice president at the Carnegie Endowment and a former US deputy assistant secretary of state.

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The meeting’s outcomes may instead be more modest. To begin with, all three leaders believe they stand to gain from the symbolism of their landmark meeting.

“Trump is a master of spectacle, and so he really values these spectacular moments, and this is going to be a spectacular moment. The picture of the three of them standing together is going to be on every front page around the world,” said James Crabtree, distinguished visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

For Vladimir Putin, the meeting allows Russia to signal to European capitals and the wider world that it is far from diplomatically isolated. For Xi Jinping, the trilateral confers prestige as China plays host to one of the most watched diplomatic events globally ahead of a crucial 2027 meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s top leadership.

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Also read | Trump plans separate talks with Putin alongside trilateral meeting with Xi in China

Some American allies also worry that Putin and Xi will aim to secure limited but still advantageous concessions from Trump. The 80-year old US President recently criticised Ukraine for launching military strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure. The country's military was briefly and controversially restricted from accessing Starshield, a defence platform developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX. Musk stated that access to Starshield is controlled by the US government. Trump has also held off on approving a proposed $14 billion arms sale to Taiwan, partly out of a need to maintain strategic stability with China.

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India, too, will be watching the summit closely. As the Ukraine war has dragged on, Trump’s periodic frustration with Moscow has had spillover effects for India. The Trump administration’s 25% tariff penalty on Indian exports for buying Russian energy in August last year is one example.

Positive progress on Ukraine peace talks could mean that Washington will stay its hand on additional economic sanctions on Russia and its partners like India. New Delhi’s steady diplomacy to ease the supply of food grains from the battlefields of Ukraine to global markets will also likely benefit.

Trump’s bilateral meeting with Xi will be of equal interest for India, with both sides expected to renew their trade truce into 2027. The Trump administration’s policy on China has been a mix of competition and accommodation so far. Just this week, Washington unveiled new rules designed to block Chinese companies from gaining remote access to advanced US AI chips, days after the controversial resignation of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who admitted to an affair with an executive believed by US intelligence agencies to be a Chinese spy. However, Trump has also been keen to maintain a stable relationship with Beijing, which some observers cite as the reason behind the US President’s relative neglect of the Quad, of which India is a member. A state of managed competition between Washington and Beijing has played to India’s advantage in the past, which means New Delhi will watch the US-China bilateral closely.